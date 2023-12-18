'Service and philanthropy important’: Former Kerala HC judge K Narayana Kurup

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kerala High Court judge K Narayana Kurup inaugurated a free dialysis camp organised by Jeevadhara Renal Care Foundation with the support of Little Flower Hospital in Angamaly on Sunday.

While delivering the inaugural speech, Kurup stressed the importance of elements of service and philanthropy in all walks of life, especially the medical field.

“In a country where several million are suffering from end-stage renal disease, even a fraction of them slipping into renal failure cannot be ruled out. Once a person reaches that stage, the only remedy before them would be renal transplantation, which is a costly procedure involving several lakhs of rupees.

They will also have to overcome the hurdle of the non-availability of kidneys. Dialysis is also a costly procedure as a patient has to spend at least Rs 1,000 for a single process. In such a scenario, it is the solemn duty of corporate and voluntary organisations to come forward and help those who are suffering because of a lack of funds,” he said.

