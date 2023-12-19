District admin drawing up crowd mgmt plan for Fort Kochi New Year fete

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To prevent the stampede-like situation witnessed during last year’s New Year’s celebration in Fort Kochi, the Ernakulam district administration is formulating a comprehensive crowd management plan for the burning of Pappanji at Parade Ground.

Speaking to TNIE, Fort Kochi sub-collector K Meera said a detailed map outlining parking areas and entry and exit points to the Parade Ground will be prepared and distributed to the public.

“The entry and exit points to Fort Kochi will be marked on the day of the finale. Only one-way traffic will be allowed in several areas, and a dedicated lane for ambulances will be established to handle any crisis that may occur. We are planning a detailed crowd management plan for the smooth conduct of the event,” Meera said, after a meeting with officials of police, fire and rescue, KSEB, KWA, health, the Cochin Carnival committee, and other stakeholders in Fort Kochi on Monday evening.

With New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday, organisers are anticipating a footfall of over 3 lakh, heightening concerns.

Last year saw around 2.5 lakh New Year revellers converging on Fort Kochi.

“This time, we are anticipating a footfall of over 3 lakh as the day falls on a weekend. The entry of vehicles to Fort Kochi will be completely restricted. Parking spaces will be identified near Thevara area to avoid rush hour. In addition, health centres will be set up near the venue to address untoward incidents,” the sub-collector said.

The difficulty of the task at hand can be ascertained by the fact that Parade Ground cannot accommodate more than 25,000 people. The lack of space near the beach is also a concern, challenging law enforcement agencies tasked with managing the crowd.

“There were also plans to extend the Fort Kochi programme to midnight to avoid the immediate dispersal of spectators. The district administration is considering holding a music programme at Ernakulam Durbar Hall Ground to attract a large section of the crowd here. However, there is scepticism that these measures may not effectively reduce footfall in the area. Restricting the entry of people to Parade Ground is the only solution to control the situation,” said a source within the district administration.

Police stretched

Another concern for the district administration is the Nava Kerala Sadas events in four constituencies in Ernakulam – Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Kunnathunad and Piravom – scheduled for January 1 and 2. Sources said the officers cannot be deployed at Fort Kochi for the entirety of New Year’s Eve festivities due to the Nava Kerala Sadas the next day in Thrikkakara and Piravom. “So, managing the force will be a major challenge,” said a senior officer.

During last year’s burning of Pappanji, numerous people, including women, suffered injuries in the near crush. Police officers were reduced to mere spectators as the large crowd spilled onto adjoining streets and houses.

