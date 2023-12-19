Mammootty’s NGO aids woman’s heart surgery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around three months ago, Vattiyoorkavu couple Bindu and Sreekumar were shocked to learn that Bindu required a heart valve replacement surgery after she was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital with breathlessness. The surgery, which cost around Rs 7 lakh, was unaffordable for the family.

It was then that actor Mammootty and his non-profit, Care & Share International Foundation, offered a helping hand to save Bindu’s life.

The procedure required for the 49-year-old was included in the Hridayam project and the surgery was performed at the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva.

Dr Riju Rajasenan, a consultant with the Department of cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, said: “She wasn’t even able to climb stairs. She was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease, caused by rheumatic fever which occurs in childhood. The only option available to save her life was mitral valve replacement surgery.”

She was admitted to the Rajagiri Hospital on October 10, said an official with the hospital.

“Her surgery was performed by Dr Shiv K Nair and the team. She was discharged from the hospital on the seventh day. She even came to the hospital from Thiruvananthapuram to consult the doctor a week later,” the official said.

The incident came to light following a Facebook post by former minister Jose Thettayil explaining the incident and expressing his gratitude to Mammootty. “The patient is now under follow-up,” Dr said.

Two months after surgery, Bindu’s condition is stable. Several procedures have been performed at the hospital as part of the Hridayam initiative,” Dr Riju added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Around three months ago, Vattiyoorkavu couple Bindu and Sreekumar were shocked to learn that Bindu required a heart valve replacement surgery after she was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital with breathlessness. The surgery, which cost around Rs 7 lakh, was unaffordable for the family. It was then that actor Mammootty and his non-profit, Care & Share International Foundation, offered a helping hand to save Bindu’s life. The procedure required for the 49-year-old was included in the Hridayam project and the surgery was performed at the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Riju Rajasenan, a consultant with the Department of cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, said: “She wasn’t even able to climb stairs. She was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease, caused by rheumatic fever which occurs in childhood. The only option available to save her life was mitral valve replacement surgery.” She was admitted to the Rajagiri Hospital on October 10, said an official with the hospital. “Her surgery was performed by Dr Shiv K Nair and the team. She was discharged from the hospital on the seventh day. She even came to the hospital from Thiruvananthapuram to consult the doctor a week later,” the official said. The incident came to light following a Facebook post by former minister Jose Thettayil explaining the incident and expressing his gratitude to Mammootty. “The patient is now under follow-up,” Dr said. Two months after surgery, Bindu’s condition is stable. Several procedures have been performed at the hospital as part of the Hridayam initiative,” Dr Riju added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp