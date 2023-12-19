System in place to avoid Delhi Metro-like accidents: KMRL

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last week’s tragic incident where a 35-year-old woman died after her saree got caught in the doors of a Delhi Metro train has raised questions about Kochi Metro’s preparedness to avoid many accidents.

The Delhi commuter was dragged along the platform for 25 metres before she hit the track access gate and landed on the tracks.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) officials assured that it has kept such unforeseen incidents in mind from the beginning and has provided its trains with a sensory and physical surveillance system to ensure total safety for passengers.

“All KMRL metro stations are manned by security personnel, who warn commuters who cross the yellow line and clear the closing of doors. Our security staff are trained to handle such situations,” said an official.

Moreover, all platforms have mirrors, which offer train operators an end-to-end view. “The mirrors provide a clear view to train operators, who close the doors only after careful inspection,” said an official, adding that train doors are closed after the train operator checks all sides and upon receiving clearance from the security official.

The official said that last year, a mishap was avoided due to the timely intervention of security personnel.

“While de-boarding, a child slipped into the gap between the train and the platform. Immediately, the security lifted the child, and a major accident was avoided.” Despite warnings and awareness, people tend to be careless.

“I have seen people waiting at stations to board trains failing to provide space for de-boarding commuters. On the platform, there is a sign for passengers to stand on the sides of doors. However, people fail to follow it and gather in front of the door, crowding and pushing each other. This is dangerous,” the official added.

