Home Cities Kochi

Venezuelan acquitted in cocaine seizure case

This is the third time in recent years that foreign nationals arrested by NCB are being acquitted by the court. 

Published: 19th December 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Fake currency, Drugs, Intenet

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A Venezuelan national who was arrested with cocaine worth Rs 5 crore from the Kochi airport in September 2018 was on Monday absolved of the charges, in yet another setback to the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Acquitting Victor David Romero Infante, the Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions court said the prosecution has not succeeded in proving beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was found in possession of cocaine or that he smuggled the same to India as alleged.

Judge Sulekha M also pointed out that the investigation conducted by NCB against the Venezuelan was not as per the guidelines set in the NDPS Act. During the trial, the defence counsels raised procedural lapses by NCB in sending the seized cocaine to a chemical laboratory for verification.

This is the third time in recent years that foreign nationals arrested by NCB have been acquitted by the court. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venezuelan Kochi airport Narcotics Control Bureau Drug

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp