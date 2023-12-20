Atta girl!

Amrita Lenin By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Divya M, a 36-year-old working woman and a mother of two, started working out about a year and a half ago. Her primary goal was to lose “mummy tummy”. She, however, did not stop with that. Divya started to push herself beyond the routine weight-loss workout. Now, it’s no more about mere belly fat.

“I work out five days a week – both strength training and cardio routines,” she says, elaborating on her current exercise regimen. “Exercises include deadlifts and squats… I also do high-intensity interval training routines like CrossFit.”

An inexplicable “dopamine rush”, Divya gushes, is what fuels her passion. “Over time, working out has become an integral part of my daily routine. A good session at the gym makes me feel better, keeps me buoyant throughout the day.”

Latha M N, 64, at Gold’s Gym in T’Puram

The tribe of women like Divya is burgeoning. Though initially it was perceived that women joined gyms to ‘slim down’, now the focus seems to be shifting to endurance and core strength,” says Sneha Wenslaz, a trainer at Bounce Fitness Studio at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi.

“There are some who seek sculpted physiques as well; age is no barrier,” she adds. “Trainers set a routine and a diet plan for their clients based on an analysis of their stamina, endurance capacity, power, etc.” A guy at her gym quips that he feels dizzy on just seeing some women undergoing high-intensity workout training.

Though the comment was passed it jest, it conveys the changing notions about women punching above their weights. Shweta Alex, an assistant professor at Rajagiri College in Kochi, says her goal is to become stronger. “I was always on the thinner side. I started working out about 1.5 years ago to develop my muscles and achieve a fit physique. I don’t mean a bulky build, but enhanced core strength and lifting power,” he says.

Fitness experts highlight that the realisation that one’s body can meet various physical demands, beyond expectations, can be empowering. Seconding the observation, Shyma K V, a 48-year-old bank manager, says she has been hitting the gym for seven years now. “When I started off working out, it boosted my confidence and instilled a sense of accomplishment and self-esteem,” she glows.

“I can squat with about 60kg, and do 100-120kg deadlifts. Heavy lifting has transformed my mind in a way where I feel that I can take on any challenge thrown at me — be it physical or mental.” Shyma recalls that the initial days were quite challenging. “Getting into a rhythm is key. Once I found a routine that worked well for me, there has been no looking back.”

Age no barrier

Social media and the global rise in female fitness influencers could also be one of the main reasons for this growing trend among women, says fitness and zumba trainer Zin Sharanya of Thiruvananthapuram.

The major workout routines that an average gym-going woman chooses include running on the treadmill, working the ellipticals, using the stationary bicycle, lifting dumbbells, and stretching. Along with cardio, some newer workout trends that have caught up include high-intensity routines of aerobics, zumba, and CrossFit.

“Many women come to the gym with loads of stress, be it family or work-related problems. High-intensity workouts can be a great stress buster. Workout gradually becomes one happiness pill,” says Sharanya. “It helps women manage hormonal issues as well. So, it’s not about weight loss or gain anymore; it’s about charisma and confidence.”

Fitness coach Usha Premnath, 64, echoes the sentiment. “I used to run a gym. I have been working out for over 15 years,” she says. “My exercise regimen keeps me active and prevents illnesses. I do the lifting… deadlifts and squats are part of the routine. Usually, people tend to slow down as they age – I have reversed that!”

Misconceptions galore

Fitness coach Vidya S, of Thiruvananthapuram, notes that though strength training and muscle-building have gained popularity among women, misconceptions continue to discourage many. “One false notion is that a woman who does high-intensity workouts will develop a manly physique. This is bunkum,” she adds.

Trainer Meera Mohan, of the same city, also slams the notion. “No, working out vigorously will not make a woman appear masculine,” she says. “I was stunned once when even a doctor asked me about this.” Meera adds that she took up strength training as a cure for muscle pain. “My physiotherapist recommended strengthening joints, instead of popping painkillers. Now, I no longer experience muscle pains,” she says.

San S, a 34-year-old fitness trainer based in Kochi, explains that women have lower testosterone levels and higher estrogen levels in their bodies and, hence, women are unlikely to develop bulky masculine physiques as easily as men. “So lifting heavy weights, as per expert guidance, will only help women build core and muscle strength, and not bulk up,” she says.

“The other common misconception is that if women lift weights, their uterus position and menstrual cycles may get affected. These are untrue. A healthy workout helps women boost their strength – physical and mental. That’s all.”

Coach Sneha highlights that many women hesitate to join gyms due to familial objections. “This is an unfortunate reality. Even in these times, there are families that believe women going to a gym is improper,” she fumes.

“However, on the bright side, there has been an increase in the number of women who adopt a health-conscious lifestyle. Setting goals of enhancing one’s outer and inner power, over simply losing weight, is higher than ever before.”

inputs from Parvana K B



Latha M N, 64, at Gold's Gym in T'Puram The tribe of women like Divya is burgeoning. 