Cherishing Rafi-Mehboob legacy

Gopika Sidharthan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Over four decades have passed since celebrated playback singer and vocalist Mohammad Rafi left us. Yet his songs, evergreen and raw, continue to enchant us. Recently, to commemorate the 42nd year of the luminary’s demise, Fort Kochi’s Mehboob Memorial Orchestra held Rafi Nite, an evening of music, at Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall.

“Rafi Nite is a celebration of the immortal melodies that Rafi Saab gifted us. It serves as evidence of the everlasting impact his music has created in people’s lives,” says K A Hussain, the secretary and founding member of Mehboob Memorial Orchestra.

According to him, Rafi Nite, which has been organised without break since 1981 (save for the pandemic years), has seen a consistent rise in attendees with each passing year. Named to honour the legendary Indian musician and playback singer H Mehboob, the Mehboob Memorial Orchestra was initiated by the late Umbayee, K Abu, and eight others. Today, it consists of 38 members, all from the same locality but different fields of work and age groups.

“We are united by our passion to flourish the music of stars like Rafi, Mehboob, and many more famous singers and their old melodies. Regardless of our age, which ranges from 21 to 70 years, the team gathers every Friday in Fort Kochi to chat, sip tea and sing songs of yore,” says Hussain.

“The orchestra group was initially called Raadiance Arts Group, when it was still an arm of the DYFI’s arts wing. Later, when it deemed necessary that we shed the political association, we broke free and sought a new name. Since all of us shared a love for Mehboob’s music, the group was named so,” he adds.

During this year’s Rafi Nite, which was held on December 8, a diverse list of musicians, comprising Mohammad Aslam, Ramesh Narayan, Chitra Arun, and others, both established and up-and-coming artists, took centre stage, turning the Fine Arts Hall into a musical haven.

“We always have Rafi sir’s and Kishore sir’s music playing in our house. We particularly enjoy the warmth and cosiness that Rafi sir’s music provides,” says Bilji, who attended the musical evening. Rafi Nite is a tribute to the timeless tunes that have touched the hearts of many music lovers. In short, the event, and by association, the orchestra group, has become an integral part of Kochi’s cultural tradition.

