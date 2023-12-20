 Diabetes: Better to prevent than to cure

Col Rajeev Mannali By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Diabetes is a ‘silent killer’. We all know that, but are we doing enough to prevent it from taking over our lives? The answer needs some introspection at all levels — individual, societal and governmental.

At the individual and societal levels, awareness is the key. We must avail ourselves of all opportunities to create a profound understanding of the disease and the huge role lifestyle and dietary aspects play in adding up to the disease burden.

The basic awareness of the disease and its causes must start at the school/college level with involvement from parents in the entire exercise. All student bodies such as NCC, NSS, Youth Red Cross and other organisations with a social impact orientation could be deployed with the involvement of PTAs to derive maximum benefit.

Also, competitions at youth festivals, etc., could be theme-based to act as a campaign for prevention.

At the societal level, NGOs and media have an important role in promoting healthy lifestyles. Advertisements of unhealthy foods and drinks could be avoided with the active participation of the media. Periodic social audits by concerned NGOs and mainstream media could make a very positive impact at the grassroots level.

At the governmental level, all available resources can be brought to play a part in the war against diabetes and lifestyle diseases in general. Primary Health Centres, Kudumbashree units and Anganwadies can effectively be used to spread awareness and ensure early detection. Likewise, bringing together all streams of medicine in the governmental sector can be brought to bear in this social cause of prevention, early detection and regression of the disease.

Similarly, with governmental involvement, the private sector can also be persuaded to deploy their CSR funds for effective prevention and early detection of diabetes. With a concerted multi-level approach, Kerala can definitely set another model in place for prevention of lifestyle diseases.

The writer is the CEO of SUT Hospital, Pattom

Mind and Body

