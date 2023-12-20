Job-seeker from Kerala loses Rs 1.73L, Dubai-based firm under scanner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe against a Dubai-based agency which allegedly cheated a Kodanad resident after offering a job in Poland. The police have registered a case against the employees of Migration Bureau Services who approached the job seeker online.

The police said the executives of the firm contacted the complainant through WhatsApp, promising to arrange a visa to Poland in April this year. Later, he received WhatsApp messages updating him about the visa application procedure. A digital link was sent to his WhatsApp account to which he transferred Rs 1.13 lakh.

Later, in May, the victim sent an additional Rs 60,000 through a foreign money transfer facility. As there was no further update from the firm, the victim demanded his money be returned. But neither was the visa issued nor his money returned, prompting him to approach the police.

The police said the cheating case has been registered against three people representing Migration Bureau Services. The accused are David, Saranya and Abi. “The identity of the accused persons have to be verified,” a police officer said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe against a Dubai-based agency which allegedly cheated a Kodanad resident after offering a job in Poland. The police have registered a case against the employees of Migration Bureau Services who approached the job seeker online. The police said the executives of the firm contacted the complainant through WhatsApp, promising to arrange a visa to Poland in April this year. Later, he received WhatsApp messages updating him about the visa application procedure. A digital link was sent to his WhatsApp account to which he transferred Rs 1.13 lakh. Later, in May, the victim sent an additional Rs 60,000 through a foreign money transfer facility. As there was no further update from the firm, the victim demanded his money be returned. But neither was the visa issued nor his money returned, prompting him to approach the police. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police said the cheating case has been registered against three people representing Migration Bureau Services. The accused are David, Saranya and Abi. “The identity of the accused persons have to be verified,” a police officer said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp