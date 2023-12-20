Kerala: Ernakulam Rural police honour unsung heroes in department

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was the sheer intelligence gathering and surveillance activities that led to the seizure of 1.81kg of MDMA worth over Rs 2 crore from North Paravoor on December 2. The officer who led the huge haul, C R Biju, sub-inspector with Ernakulam Rural Police Special Branch, has been selected as the best police officer in Ernakulam Rural Police limits by district police chief Vaibhav Saxena. The meritorious officers are chosen every month.

The initiative to honour its personnel is part of the Ernakulam Rural Police’s efforts to appreciate the best work by its officers on a monthly-basis to keep their morale up, amid tough working conditions.

Vaibhav told TNIE that the intelligence input received by the officer became crucial in seizing a huge quantity of drugs. “The reward system is to recognise unsung heroes of the department. The concept is that if the entire team efficiently plays its role, then it would help us and the public immensely. We select police officers for the award through a screening process,” he said.

A team comprising Additional SP and three DySPs identifies the outstanding police officials every month. Even the superior officers and colleagues can suggest names. “The process starts two weeks ahead of the monthly crime conference,” Vaibhav said.

Police officials with Ernakulam Rural Police Special Branch said that after Vaibhav took charge as the chief of the police in the district, he hand-picked police officers who had an exemplary track record in detecting and investigating drug cases. Then a list of people who are habitually involved in drug peddling was created. “Thus, the information about drug peddler Nikhil Prakash was received. Later, a squad was deployed to track the activities of the accused. All information about the gang was collected followed by frequent surveillance activities that led to the seizure of MDMA. It was the largest drug haul in Ernakulam Rural Police limits in recent years,” a police officer said.

Apart from Nikhil, police also arrested three others. The gang had taken a house on rent claiming for short film production works.

The drugs were procured from New Delhi and smuggled to Kerala using used cars bought from the national capital. The drugs were also brought by concealing them inside the tyres of Haryana-registered vehicles. Awards for best police officers in five police sub-divisions were also announced on Monday. Njarakkal SHO A L Yesudas was awarded the best officer in Munambam Subdivision for law and order maintenance within the police station limits. Soni Mathai, SHO of Chengamanad Police Station, was selected as the best officer in Aluva Subdivision for executing warrants by arresting over 310 absconders.

Sub-inspector Reji George was awarded the best officer in Muvattupuzha Subdivision for detecting 20kg of ganja within the Pothanikkad police station limits. P A Abdul Manaf of Perumbavoor police station was selected best officer in Perumbavoor Subdivision for investigating and solving the murder of a 15-day-old infant by his mother and father hailing from Assam. T A Afsal of Kunnathunad police station was awarded for police station management works. ASI Biju John was selected as the best officer in the Puthencruz subdivision for investigating and arresting people involved in an ATM theft case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: It was the sheer intelligence gathering and surveillance activities that led to the seizure of 1.81kg of MDMA worth over Rs 2 crore from North Paravoor on December 2. The officer who led the huge haul, C R Biju, sub-inspector with Ernakulam Rural Police Special Branch, has been selected as the best police officer in Ernakulam Rural Police limits by district police chief Vaibhav Saxena. The meritorious officers are chosen every month. The initiative to honour its personnel is part of the Ernakulam Rural Police’s efforts to appreciate the best work by its officers on a monthly-basis to keep their morale up, amid tough working conditions. Vaibhav told TNIE that the intelligence input received by the officer became crucial in seizing a huge quantity of drugs. “The reward system is to recognise unsung heroes of the department. The concept is that if the entire team efficiently plays its role, then it would help us and the public immensely. We select police officers for the award through a screening process,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A team comprising Additional SP and three DySPs identifies the outstanding police officials every month. Even the superior officers and colleagues can suggest names. “The process starts two weeks ahead of the monthly crime conference,” Vaibhav said. Police officials with Ernakulam Rural Police Special Branch said that after Vaibhav took charge as the chief of the police in the district, he hand-picked police officers who had an exemplary track record in detecting and investigating drug cases. Then a list of people who are habitually involved in drug peddling was created. “Thus, the information about drug peddler Nikhil Prakash was received. Later, a squad was deployed to track the activities of the accused. All information about the gang was collected followed by frequent surveillance activities that led to the seizure of MDMA. It was the largest drug haul in Ernakulam Rural Police limits in recent years,” a police officer said. Apart from Nikhil, police also arrested three others. The gang had taken a house on rent claiming for short film production works. The drugs were procured from New Delhi and smuggled to Kerala using used cars bought from the national capital. The drugs were also brought by concealing them inside the tyres of Haryana-registered vehicles. Awards for best police officers in five police sub-divisions were also announced on Monday. Njarakkal SHO A L Yesudas was awarded the best officer in Munambam Subdivision for law and order maintenance within the police station limits. Soni Mathai, SHO of Chengamanad Police Station, was selected as the best officer in Aluva Subdivision for executing warrants by arresting over 310 absconders. Sub-inspector Reji George was awarded the best officer in Muvattupuzha Subdivision for detecting 20kg of ganja within the Pothanikkad police station limits. P A Abdul Manaf of Perumbavoor police station was selected best officer in Perumbavoor Subdivision for investigating and solving the murder of a 15-day-old infant by his mother and father hailing from Assam. T A Afsal of Kunnathunad police station was awarded for police station management works. ASI Biju John was selected as the best officer in the Puthencruz subdivision for investigating and arresting people involved in an ATM theft case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp