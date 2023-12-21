BJP launches Sneha Yatra, K Surendran meets Alancherry, Varappuzha archbishop
KOCHI: Aiming to remove the apprehensions among the Christian community ahead of the Lok Sabha
election, the BJP launched Sneha Yatra, a 10-day outreach programme in Kochi on Thursday.
BJP state president K Surendran inaugurated the programme by visiting Syro Malabar Church headquarters at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad at 8 am.
Accompanied by state vice president K S Radhakrishnan, district president K S Shaiju, and
Industries cell state convenor A Anoop, Surendran met former major archbishop Cardinal George Alancherry and extended Christmas greetings.
Later Surendran visited Varappuzha archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil at the diocese headquarters and extended Christmas greetings. BJP district president K S Shaiju, district general secretary S Saji and others were present on the occasion.