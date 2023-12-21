Home Cities Kochi

BJP launches Sneha Yatra, K Surendran meets Alancherry, Varappuzha archbishop

BJP state president K Surendran inaugurated the programme by visiting Syro Malabar Church headquarters at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad at 8 am.

Published: 21st December 2023 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran greets former major arch bishop of Syro Malabar Church Cardinal George Alancherry as part of Sneha Yatra, a Christian outreach programme launched by the party.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to remove the apprehensions among the Christian community ahead of the Lok Sabha
election, the BJP launched Sneha Yatra, a 10-day outreach programme in Kochi on Thursday.

BJP state president K Surendran inaugurated the programme by visiting Syro Malabar Church headquarters at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad at 8 am.

Accompanied by state vice president K S Radhakrishnan, district president K S Shaiju, and
Industries cell state convenor A Anoop, Surendran met former major archbishop Cardinal George Alancherry and extended Christmas greetings.

Later Surendran visited Varappuzha archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil at the diocese headquarters and extended Christmas greetings. BJP district president K S Shaiju, district general secretary S Saji and others were present on the occasion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sneha Yatra Kochi BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp