Congress march turns violent, police use water cannons

The workers raised slogans against the CM and accused his security personnel of assaulting the activists. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A protest march taken out by Congress workers in Kochi on Wednesday turned violent with the police using water cannons to disperse them. 

The march was taken out as part of a statewide protest against the alleged attacks on Youth Congress and KSU workers by the police and DYFI activists during their stir against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Nava Kerala Sadas motorcade. 

The protesters, who began the march from the vicinity of the Congress district headquarters near MG Road, were halted just 100m away from the City Police Commissionerate. They tried to remove the barricades by pulling at the ropes, prompting the police to use water cannons to prevent them from breaching the barricades and enter the commissioner’s office. The workers raised slogans against the CM and accused his security personnel of assaulting the activists. 

Former Minister K Babu inaugurated the march. DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said the Congress workers will be forced to take the law into their own hands if attacks on peaceful democratic protests by the Youth Congress, KSU, and Congress workers continue. He also accused Pinarayi of behaving like a dictator by encouraging his security personnel and DYFI “hooligans” to assault Congress workers. 

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinodh and other leaders including party members from Ernakulam, Vypeen, Kochi, Kalamassery, Tripunithura, and Thrikkakara assembly constituencies took part in the march.

