Driver escapes unhurt after car catches fire in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A car that had undergone routine service the same day caught fire on Ernakulam North railway overbridge (ROB) on Wednesday evening. Sakaria Kattikaran, of Cemetery Mukku, Kochi, escaped unhurt after other drivers alerted him to smoke emanating from his vehicle.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm when Sakaria was driving his 2019 model Maruti S-Cross diesel from Ernakulam North to Kundanoor to pick up his wife from work.

The car had received a routine checkup the same morning, a shell-shocked Sakaria said. “I dropped off the car at a company-authorised centre around 10.30 am. After the service, the vehicle was delivered to my residence. And, I proceeded towards Kundanoor,” he said.

Sakaria said he did not notice the fire until other drivers started alerting him. “I saw an ambulance driver shouting and gesturing at me. But I could not hear him. An elderly couple on a scooter then veered towards my vehicle. They were loud and clear: there was heavy smoke emanating from the front of the car. I turned my attention to the bonnet and saw the fire. I immediately parked the car and got out. Within 10 minutes, the entire car turned into a fireball. The traffic was heavy and I had to warn other vehicles of the blaze ahead of them,” he said.

The car that caught fire on North ROB on Wednesday night

The incident resulted in a gridlock, which delayed the fire tenders. It took nearly an hour for firefighters to reach the location and douse the fire. “As the fire emanated from the front of the vehicle, we believe a short circuit caused it. The vehicle was moved from the area by police with the help of a crane around 8.30 pm,” said a fire and rescue officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: A car that had undergone routine service the same day caught fire on Ernakulam North railway overbridge (ROB) on Wednesday evening. Sakaria Kattikaran, of Cemetery Mukku, Kochi, escaped unhurt after other drivers alerted him to smoke emanating from his vehicle. The incident took place around 6.30 pm when Sakaria was driving his 2019 model Maruti S-Cross diesel from Ernakulam North to Kundanoor to pick up his wife from work. The car had received a routine checkup the same morning, a shell-shocked Sakaria said. “I dropped off the car at a company-authorised centre around 10.30 am. After the service, the vehicle was delivered to my residence. And, I proceeded towards Kundanoor,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sakaria said he did not notice the fire until other drivers started alerting him. “I saw an ambulance driver shouting and gesturing at me. But I could not hear him. An elderly couple on a scooter then veered towards my vehicle. They were loud and clear: there was heavy smoke emanating from the front of the car. I turned my attention to the bonnet and saw the fire. I immediately parked the car and got out. Within 10 minutes, the entire car turned into a fireball. The traffic was heavy and I had to warn other vehicles of the blaze ahead of them,” he said. The car that caught fire on North ROB on Wednesday night The incident resulted in a gridlock, which delayed the fire tenders. It took nearly an hour for firefighters to reach the location and douse the fire. “As the fire emanated from the front of the vehicle, we believe a short circuit caused it. The vehicle was moved from the area by police with the help of a crane around 8.30 pm,” said a fire and rescue officer. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp