New Year wish: 4-day work system?

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Monday blues, there’s no escaping it. Back to unavoidable morning traffic, relentless meetings, emails and calls, and gruelling working hours. It’s back to the grind till the next Sunday for many. And with just a day at disposal for housework, caregiving and running errands, where is the ‘me-time’ to unwind or socialise?

According to mental health experts as well as global economic institutions, a relentless six-days-a-week working culture is detrimental to employee welfare and productivity. Notably, a social experiment conducted in the UK threw up an effective alternative earlier this year: a four-days-a-week work system.

In 2022, between June and December, the UK saw the world’s largest trial of this system by reducing work time to four days a week. At least 61 companies and over 2,900 employees participated. By the end of the trial, 56 of the 61 companies adopted the new system permanently. The reason? Better work-life balance, a reduction in the carbon footprint, lower stress levels, quality sleep levels, enhanced mental health, and an overall increase in productivity.

Now, will this work in India, where the six-days-a-week system prevails in majority of workplaces?

Research scholar Dinta Suresh, who now works six days a week, believes such a system could be revolutionary. “People will get more time to spend with family and attend to many personal tasks that get piled up. It would also allow us to pursue our hobbies or passion projects, and socialise, which has become a rarity these days,” she says.

Dinta believes “two extra days” to take care of “unofficial work” will enable employees to concentrate better on office work and enhance the output. “Such a system will be especially helpful for women, who bears the brunt of taking care of children and aged parents,” she adds. Deepa Ashiq, a techie, agrees, but wonders if such a system would mean excessive workload during the four working days. “Most IT firms in India follow five days. To make up for an additional day, we may have to work 12 hours a day to complete tasks or projects within four days,” she says.

One solution could be reducing the remuneration of those who opt for the four-day system, and hiring more hands without affecting the employer’s financial outflow. Notably, in the UK experiment, the companies did not cut salaries, as they found that productivity went up despite the loss of working hours. It was a win-win situation. “I am all for such a system. Employees can upskill themselves as they get more time. And that’s something that should make company heads happy,” says Deepa.

Though all these sound good, India is not yet ready for such a system, believes A Balakrishnan, executive director of Geojit Technologies. “We are still a developing country with a huge population. This is the time we need to increase productivity, while simultaneously upskilling the workforce,” he says. “Adopting a four-day work system might be detrimental to our development.”

Balakrishnan, however, adds that his views might sound outdated, as he belongs to the old school. “Isn’t the situation better than earlier times, when many had to work overtime, even up to 14 hours a day?” he asks. “When I was a freshman, that was the situation. We don’t demand that from our employees now. From a psychological point of view, a four-day system may be beneficial. But in India, now, it will do more harm than good. We lack skilled employees to make the workflow seamless.”

If the pay is based on working hours, maybe, such a system has merit, Balakrishnan feels. “However, not many in India, especially the young workforce that’s already underpaid, will opt for salary reduction in return for a four-day work system,” he adds. A senior director of a Big Four Firm echoes similar views. “India is not at a stage to reduce working time,” he says, requesting anonymity due to company policy. “It’s a demand-supply system, where work will cease to come our way if we fail to meet the demand.”

However, he adds, India can instead adopt the idea of a gig economy. “The economic rise of Bangladesh is largely due to how they tapped into the gig economy model. In such a system, employees can set their working hours. What matters is delivering the work on time. That’s what the remuneration will be based on,” he says. The official regulatory framework needs to adapt first. Right now, an adult cannot work for more than 48 hours in a week and not more than 9 hours in a day, as per guidelines. “But increasing the off days may call for increased working hours,” he says.

“The same for the gig economy, where one doesn’t have to follow a company’s structure and can work flexibly.”

Embrace five-day system first

Ajith Kumar, vice-president (Kerala) of Concept PR, says the need of the hour in India is to make the five-days-a-week system the norm. It will take time to transition into two-day weekly off mode, so forget the four-day system. “It is a concept for the distant future,” he smiles.

“Even our government departments follow the six-day system. There were talks that the Kerala government was considering a switch to a two-day weekly off system. I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon.”

Ajith believes it could be a matter of cultural difference, as India is still stuck in a slogging – rather than working smart – era. “Now, with such technological advancement, for many sectors, it is possible to have a more flexible, employee-friendly working system,” he says.

‘Employees will be more dedicated’

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital psychiatrist Dr Arun B Nair is a strong backer of the four-day work structure. “We have been discussing rising cases of depression and suicides in our country. Work-related stress and the lack of interpersonal relationships are major reasons,” he says. Three days off would give people ample time to bond better with their families, complete personal work, socialise and foster new friendships. “A better state of mind will naturally result in enhanced concentration at work and increased productivity. Moreover, employees will be more dedicated and sincere, as frustration and disgruntlement would go down,” he adds.



