Two abducted migrant children traced to Guwahati; four Assam natives held

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Timely intervention helped police apprehend four persons, including two women, reportedly involved in the abduction of two children of migrant workers to Assam.

The abduction took place on Tuesday after the children, residing in Machamthuruth, near North Paravur, were dropped off by their parents at the school bus pick-up point.

The abductors, all hailing from Assam, included the children’s maternal grandmother. Police traced the kids, who were flown to Guwahati, with the help of Assam police.

Vadakkekara police, with whom a case was registered, nabbed Raham Ali, 26; Jahad Ali, 26; and the grandmother Samnas Begum, 60; from various places in the state. Another accused, Sahida, who is also a distant relative of the family, is in the custody of Assam police in Guwahati.

The children, students of Class 3 and 5, are in the safe custody of Assam police, and they will be brought back to Kochi by Saturday, police said. “The kids are from their mother’s first marriage, and we believe this is a crucial link in the case,” an officer said.

“It was around 11:30am on Tuesday that the family became aware of the children’s disappearance, when school authorities informed them of their absence from class. Upon receiving the complaint, we promptly notified railway stations. The parents provided us with a suspect list. Subsequently, we attempted to contact the accused persons, only to discover that their mobile phones were switched off,” said Soorej V C, SHO of Vadakkekara station.

In a matter of hours, police successfully traced the accused. While two were arrested from Thrissur railway station, one was arrested near the Kochi airport. “They eventually admitted to the crime. Armed with the information they provided, we alerted Assam police and apprehended another woman in Guwahati who was attempting to escape with the children,” added the SHO.

The abduction was meticulously planned, said officers. “Since the gang included the grandmother and a distant relative, the children had no reluctance to go with them. According to information, they took the children on a private bus to the airport. Samnas Begum, with the assistance of Raham and Sahida, executed the abduction, while Jahad handled the expenses for booking the air tickets,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the initial investigation indicates that family and financial issues were behind the abduction. “The motive is still unclear and not justifiable. We need to question Sahida to understand her role. A detailed interrogation is necessary to uncover the motive,” the officer added. A special police team has been dispatched to Assam to bring back Sahida and the children.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Timely intervention helped police apprehend four persons, including two women, reportedly involved in the abduction of two children of migrant workers to Assam. The abduction took place on Tuesday after the children, residing in Machamthuruth, near North Paravur, were dropped off by their parents at the school bus pick-up point. The abductors, all hailing from Assam, included the children’s maternal grandmother. Police traced the kids, who were flown to Guwahati, with the help of Assam police. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vadakkekara police, with whom a case was registered, nabbed Raham Ali, 26; Jahad Ali, 26; and the grandmother Samnas Begum, 60; from various places in the state. Another accused, Sahida, who is also a distant relative of the family, is in the custody of Assam police in Guwahati. The children, students of Class 3 and 5, are in the safe custody of Assam police, and they will be brought back to Kochi by Saturday, police said. “The kids are from their mother’s first marriage, and we believe this is a crucial link in the case,” an officer said. “It was around 11:30am on Tuesday that the family became aware of the children’s disappearance, when school authorities informed them of their absence from class. Upon receiving the complaint, we promptly notified railway stations. The parents provided us with a suspect list. Subsequently, we attempted to contact the accused persons, only to discover that their mobile phones were switched off,” said Soorej V C, SHO of Vadakkekara station. In a matter of hours, police successfully traced the accused. While two were arrested from Thrissur railway station, one was arrested near the Kochi airport. “They eventually admitted to the crime. Armed with the information they provided, we alerted Assam police and apprehended another woman in Guwahati who was attempting to escape with the children,” added the SHO. The abduction was meticulously planned, said officers. “Since the gang included the grandmother and a distant relative, the children had no reluctance to go with them. According to information, they took the children on a private bus to the airport. Samnas Begum, with the assistance of Raham and Sahida, executed the abduction, while Jahad handled the expenses for booking the air tickets,” an officer said. Meanwhile, the initial investigation indicates that family and financial issues were behind the abduction. “The motive is still unclear and not justifiable. We need to question Sahida to understand her role. A detailed interrogation is necessary to uncover the motive,” the officer added. A special police team has been dispatched to Assam to bring back Sahida and the children. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp