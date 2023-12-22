New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Heavy mettle, more comfortable and better-engineered

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: I vividly recall the awe-inspiring sight of the majestic head and enormous ears as I was granted the unique opportunity to sit atop a tusker during a temple festival in Palakkad nearly 15 years ago. The experience left an indelible mark, and recently, a similar sense of awe struck me when I first sat on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

The sturdy design and robust presence of the bike’s heavy tank unmistakably resembled that of an elephant’s tusk, evoking a reminiscent feeling of that memorable temple festival encounter. The recently launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has not only astonished fans of RE’s adventure bikes with its striking design but also promises a more comfortable, better-engineered, and thoroughly enjoyable riding experience.

After riding the new adventurous bike for more than two days through rough roads and long highways, my experience with the machine is satisfying compared to the Himalayan 411. With a 452 cc single engine, the machine provides ample torque and effortless acceleration to reach top speed.

The standout feature that attracted me was the stability that the engine offered on the road. Even while juggling at a speed of 100 kmph, it ensured a smooth ride. Suspension of the vehicle is another important feature, as it offers better stability while manoeuvring potholes and speedbreakers.

Even the pillion rider was able to sit comfortably due to the powerful suspension it offered. Since RE has brought improvements to the brakes, one can confidently apply them during off-road rides as well.

RE’s integration with modern technology, as introduced in the Super Meteor 650, is another added advantage of the motorcycle. The large round TFT digital instrument cluster offers the map via phone mirroring. Apart from the speed, gear indicator, trip details, and fuel data, the instrument can be controlled using the joystick connected to the handlebar.

Since the Himalyana 450 is equipped with an LED lamp, it offers excellent visibility in the dark. Even I felt the light travelling down the road from the bike was a bit high. Even though the bike has a weight of 196 kg, it feelsa lighter once you start the ride. The turning radius is also awesome, as we can easily manoeuvre any short road with its long handle.

The bike, which comes with a tank capacity of 17 litres, also offered a mileage of 26 on the roads, mixed with long and short roads. The Himalayan is launched with a robust lineup comprising 3 distinct variants: Base, Pass, and Summit, and a palette of 5 colours inspired by the elements of the Himalayas: Kaza Brown (base variant), Slate series comprising Poppy Blue and Himalayan Salt (pass-mid variant), and Hanle Black and Kamet White (summit-top variant). In India, the Himalayan will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 2,69,000 until December 31, 2023.

However, the biggest disadvantage noticed is the heat from the engine as it was unbearable in slow-moving traffic. Another unpleasant experience was the exhaust noise, as it lacks the base sound the company provided in Himalayan 411. The sound likely resembles that of a Duke bike. Even though the RE has managed to come up with a sleek design, the adjustable seat is a bit uncomfortable. Only a person with 5.7 feet of height can easily take control of a vehicle.

Another disadvantage noticed is the integrated brake light cum indicator. Since it’s designed to ride at high altitudes, damage may be a common occurrence, and if something happens to the sleek indicator, the brake light won’t work. The motorcycle effortlessly adapts to various terrains, making it an ideal companion for both seasoned adventurers and riders new to the off-road experience.

Undoubtedly, the Royal

Enfield Himalayan 450’s engineering prowess is poised to satisfy high-altitude explorers, even with its single-engine configuration. With more power and torque, it gives excellent low-rpm performance with Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, the new 452cc Sherpa. Improved power, along with a new six-speed gearbox and a ride-by-wire feature, offers optimum delivery of power and torque for challenging terrains.

Specs

Engine capacity: 452cc

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Kerb weight : 196kg

Fuel tank capacity: 17 litre

Seat height: 825mm

Max power: 39.47bhp

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: I vividly recall the awe-inspiring sight of the majestic head and enormous ears as I was granted the unique opportunity to sit atop a tusker during a temple festival in Palakkad nearly 15 years ago. The experience left an indelible mark, and recently, a similar sense of awe struck me when I first sat on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The sturdy design and robust presence of the bike’s heavy tank unmistakably resembled that of an elephant’s tusk, evoking a reminiscent feeling of that memorable temple festival encounter. The recently launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has not only astonished fans of RE’s adventure bikes with its striking design but also promises a more comfortable, better-engineered, and thoroughly enjoyable riding experience. After riding the new adventurous bike for more than two days through rough roads and long highways, my experience with the machine is satisfying compared to the Himalayan 411. With a 452 cc single engine, the machine provides ample torque and effortless acceleration to reach top speed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The standout feature that attracted me was the stability that the engine offered on the road. Even while juggling at a speed of 100 kmph, it ensured a smooth ride. Suspension of the vehicle is another important feature, as it offers better stability while manoeuvring potholes and speedbreakers. Even the pillion rider was able to sit comfortably due to the powerful suspension it offered. Since RE has brought improvements to the brakes, one can confidently apply them during off-road rides as well. RE’s integration with modern technology, as introduced in the Super Meteor 650, is another added advantage of the motorcycle. The large round TFT digital instrument cluster offers the map via phone mirroring. Apart from the speed, gear indicator, trip details, and fuel data, the instrument can be controlled using the joystick connected to the handlebar. Since the Himalyana 450 is equipped with an LED lamp, it offers excellent visibility in the dark. Even I felt the light travelling down the road from the bike was a bit high. Even though the bike has a weight of 196 kg, it feelsa lighter once you start the ride. The turning radius is also awesome, as we can easily manoeuvre any short road with its long handle. The bike, which comes with a tank capacity of 17 litres, also offered a mileage of 26 on the roads, mixed with long and short roads. The Himalayan is launched with a robust lineup comprising 3 distinct variants: Base, Pass, and Summit, and a palette of 5 colours inspired by the elements of the Himalayas: Kaza Brown (base variant), Slate series comprising Poppy Blue and Himalayan Salt (pass-mid variant), and Hanle Black and Kamet White (summit-top variant). In India, the Himalayan will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 2,69,000 until December 31, 2023. However, the biggest disadvantage noticed is the heat from the engine as it was unbearable in slow-moving traffic. Another unpleasant experience was the exhaust noise, as it lacks the base sound the company provided in Himalayan 411. The sound likely resembles that of a Duke bike. Even though the RE has managed to come up with a sleek design, the adjustable seat is a bit uncomfortable. Only a person with 5.7 feet of height can easily take control of a vehicle. Another disadvantage noticed is the integrated brake light cum indicator. Since it’s designed to ride at high altitudes, damage may be a common occurrence, and if something happens to the sleek indicator, the brake light won’t work. The motorcycle effortlessly adapts to various terrains, making it an ideal companion for both seasoned adventurers and riders new to the off-road experience. Undoubtedly, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450’s engineering prowess is poised to satisfy high-altitude explorers, even with its single-engine configuration. With more power and torque, it gives excellent low-rpm performance with Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, the new 452cc Sherpa. Improved power, along with a new six-speed gearbox and a ride-by-wire feature, offers optimum delivery of power and torque for challenging terrains. Specs Engine capacity: 452cc Transmission: 6-speed manual Kerb weight : 196kg Fuel tank capacity: 17 litre Seat height: 825mm Max power: 39.47bhp Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp