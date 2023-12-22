Wear is the party?

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the onset of the Christmas season, clothing brands have unveiled an exclusive Xmas line that exudes a festive ‘party’ vibe. This year, the focus shifts to minimalism, elegance, and design-laden creations, as embraced by some designers. Designer Susan Lawrence notes a preference for outfits that can be worn not only for Christmas but throughout the year.

More on the elegant side, georgette and chiffon materials in subtle colours with floral prints are in vogue. Kaftan-fit dresses with red and white stripes, flattering v-necks, tiny checks, and playful box pleats can make statements with minimal jewellery. The appeal of vibrant reds and whites is evident, but this year, bottle green has gained traction.

As the theme of repurposing outfits continues, some buyers stick to the zero-waste policy. At House of Vandy in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, the holiday edition mostly features organic cotton immersed in prints.

“People went bling and dressed over the top last year. This time it’s all about comfort and choosing a breezy fit. The hot weather this season could have also influenced people to opt for flowy and loose-fit dresses,” says the brand’s founder, Vandana Vinod.

Coord sets with long slit tops, corset crop tops, drape skirts, fun printed cotton shirts in greens, pink, and blue were the top picks. Since the brand stands for sustainability, the zero wastage policy also saw the creation of dresses and tops from leftover clothes.

Though the majority went minimal, some decided to go with shimmers and vibrant prints, showcasing that a classy and elegant style can be achieved even when going all out. Like what Jebin Johny, founder of Jebsispar, has done with his festive edition – incorporating elements like angels, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, and nativity scenes.

Meanwhile, designer Alka Hari has elegantly added shimmers. “We have always tried to incorporate minimal and elegant collections; however, for a festive mood, some shimmers won’t do much harm; they can still be worn for other occasions, too,” she says.

Coord sets, skirts and tops, and slit dresses were released primarily in silk material for that shine. The styles under the collection ‘Guilty’ had black, red, green, white, and midnight blue, with the latter being the winner this year.

Bling and bold

Parties and galas are lined up till the New Year bash. Though the majority has chosen minimal and pastel-shaded outfits, designers feel party outfits need to have elements that make one stand out.Diya John, founder of Salt Studio, vouches for bling. “Shimmer, sequence, and all things bright are in trend these days, also more on the retro side. After all, the 2023 Pantone colour of the year was Viva Magenta, so ending the year with vibrant shades seems ideal,” she says.

One side slit, drop shoulders and drape skirts in satin. For men, floral prints, metallic colours, and flared pants are in this season.“If the outfit is already bright, neutral, silver, gold, or black footwear can be paired. If it’s a solid colour dress, go for some poppy-coloured heels, blocks, and wedges,” says Divya.

Thiruvananthapuram-based designer Revathy Jayanbabu, too, says “bling is in” when it comes to party wear. “Net fabric also has takers. Another fad is multi-coloured outfits, probably an effect of the film Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” she says.

Though loose-fit dresses resonate with comfort, designer Aiswaria Chandran, of ATO label, says people customise fitted clothes. “Corset, bodycon dresses, knot skirts, halter neck dresses, and wrap-around skirts are in demand. For men, it’s mostly floral, animal, and geometric prints,” she adds.

Sreejith Jeevan, founder of Rouka, agrees with people being comfortable showing their skin. “In saris, especially, from pulling off loose drapes to pairing with corsets, tube and tank tops, the wear has become smarter, more modern, and bolder,” he says.

“People these days are into fitness and don’t mind showing off their bodies. Also, many are confident about their skin and are embracing it as it is. A lot of individuality is coming through.”Sreejith notes that saris have become party-ready with palettes like cold blue, lilac, grey, and nudes. “Big floral prints and also pairing with sneakers, boots, and stiletto are cool sari trends,” he adds.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: With the onset of the Christmas season, clothing brands have unveiled an exclusive Xmas line that exudes a festive ‘party’ vibe. This year, the focus shifts to minimalism, elegance, and design-laden creations, as embraced by some designers. Designer Susan Lawrence notes a preference for outfits that can be worn not only for Christmas but throughout the year. More on the elegant side, georgette and chiffon materials in subtle colours with floral prints are in vogue. Kaftan-fit dresses with red and white stripes, flattering v-necks, tiny checks, and playful box pleats can make statements with minimal jewellery. The appeal of vibrant reds and whites is evident, but this year, bottle green has gained traction. As the theme of repurposing outfits continues, some buyers stick to the zero-waste policy. At House of Vandy in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, the holiday edition mostly features organic cotton immersed in prints. “People went bling and dressed over the top last year. This time it’s all about comfort and choosing a breezy fit. The hot weather this season could have also influenced people to opt for flowy and loose-fit dresses,” says the brand’s founder, Vandana Vinod.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Coord sets with long slit tops, corset crop tops, drape skirts, fun printed cotton shirts in greens, pink, and blue were the top picks. Since the brand stands for sustainability, the zero wastage policy also saw the creation of dresses and tops from leftover clothes. Though the majority went minimal, some decided to go with shimmers and vibrant prints, showcasing that a classy and elegant style can be achieved even when going all out. Like what Jebin Johny, founder of Jebsispar, has done with his festive edition – incorporating elements like angels, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, and nativity scenes. Meanwhile, designer Alka Hari has elegantly added shimmers. “We have always tried to incorporate minimal and elegant collections; however, for a festive mood, some shimmers won’t do much harm; they can still be worn for other occasions, too,” she says. Coord sets, skirts and tops, and slit dresses were released primarily in silk material for that shine. The styles under the collection ‘Guilty’ had black, red, green, white, and midnight blue, with the latter being the winner this year. Bling and bold Parties and galas are lined up till the New Year bash. Though the majority has chosen minimal and pastel-shaded outfits, designers feel party outfits need to have elements that make one stand out.Diya John, founder of Salt Studio, vouches for bling. “Shimmer, sequence, and all things bright are in trend these days, also more on the retro side. After all, the 2023 Pantone colour of the year was Viva Magenta, so ending the year with vibrant shades seems ideal,” she says. One side slit, drop shoulders and drape skirts in satin. For men, floral prints, metallic colours, and flared pants are in this season.“If the outfit is already bright, neutral, silver, gold, or black footwear can be paired. If it’s a solid colour dress, go for some poppy-coloured heels, blocks, and wedges,” says Divya. Thiruvananthapuram-based designer Revathy Jayanbabu, too, says “bling is in” when it comes to party wear. “Net fabric also has takers. Another fad is multi-coloured outfits, probably an effect of the film Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” she says. Though loose-fit dresses resonate with comfort, designer Aiswaria Chandran, of ATO label, says people customise fitted clothes. “Corset, bodycon dresses, knot skirts, halter neck dresses, and wrap-around skirts are in demand. For men, it’s mostly floral, animal, and geometric prints,” she adds. Sreejith Jeevan, founder of Rouka, agrees with people being comfortable showing their skin. “In saris, especially, from pulling off loose drapes to pairing with corsets, tube and tank tops, the wear has become smarter, more modern, and bolder,” he says. “People these days are into fitness and don’t mind showing off their bodies. Also, many are confident about their skin and are embracing it as it is. A lot of individuality is coming through.”Sreejith notes that saris have become party-ready with palettes like cold blue, lilac, grey, and nudes. “Big floral prints and also pairing with sneakers, boots, and stiletto are cool sari trends,” he adds. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp