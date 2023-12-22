Wheeling out into a new year: Here's a look at what’s in store for petrolheads

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The advent of a new year means a lot of things. For petrolheads, it also means the arrival of new car models. What perhaps plagued 2023 was the extensive booking periods. As new models debut in the upcoming year, a potential shift in booking preferences may reduce the waiting time for current models.

This suggests that 2024 will be favourable for those who have pre-booked current models and for those interested in exploring the latest offerings. Here’s a glimpse at some of the anticipated models for next year. Note that this list is not exhaustive, as market dynamics and company strategies are influenced by various factors.

KIA Sonet: The pricing and market launch of the recently unveiled new Sonet are slated for early next year. It will feature design updates and an advanced driver assist system. A manual transmission option for the Diesel model will also be available.

TATA Curvv: This coupe-shaped SUV is expected to launch initially as an electric model, followed by a petrol-diesel version. Positioned above the Nexon in size, amenities, and price, the Curvv concept boasts sharp styling with minimalist, futuristic elements, part of Tata’s “new digital design language” that will be evident in future SUVs.

Hyundai Creta: The facelifted mid-size SUV is set to arrive in early 2024. It will likely include 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, with the addition of a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Enhancements in ADAS and high-tech infotainment features are also anticipated.

Maruti Swift: Unveiled at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show, the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift showcases an evolutionary design with numerous technological upgrades inside and out. It will feature a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, along with improvements in appearance and amenities. This will be the fourth-generation Swift in India.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door and XUV 300: The iconic Thar SUV will now be available in a 5-door version, offering easier access to both rows of seats. Meanwhile, the upcoming XUV300 facelift is expected to include a turbo petrol engine with a torque converter automatic transmission.

Next year will likely see facelifts of various models, including sedans. Surprises from brands like Citroen are also possible. The Maruti Suzuki-Toyota collaboration is set to continue introducing diverse models.

