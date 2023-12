A Christmas feast awaits all in Kochi

By Express News Service

TNIE showcases a list of prime establishments in the city where an elaborate Christmas spread has

been set up. Bon appétit!

Avenue Regent

Christmas Eve dinner with live music

Time: 7pm onwards

Christmas lunch, gala dinner

When: December 27

Time: 7pm onwards

For reservation, call: 99957 88880

Le Méridien

Christmas brunch

When: December 24

Time: 12-3pm

Price: Rs 2,499 + tax;

Kids - Rs 1,499 + tax

Christmas dinner

When: 7-10.30pm

Price: Rs 2,499 + tax;

Kids - Rs 1,499 + tax

For reservations, call: 9746155855

Olive DownTown

Christmas dinner

When: December 24

Price: Rs 1,500

Christmas lunch

When: December 25

Price: Rs 1,100

For reservations, call: 7025266782

Port Muziris, Kochi

Christmas Eve dinner @ Lilas Kitchen

When: December 24

Time: 7-11pm

Syrian brunch @ Lilas Kitchen

When: December 25

Time: 12.30-3.30pm

Ramada

Christmas Eve dinner @ Courtyard Lawn

When: December 24

Time: 7.30-11pm

Price: Rs 2,500 + tax;

Kids - Rs 1,500 + tax

Christmas Day dinner @ Fennel, Ramada

When: December 25

Time: 7-11pm

Price: Rs 1,400 + tax;

Kids - Rs 900 + tax

Holiday Inn

Buffet @ Masala

When: December 22-30

Time: 7.30-11pm

Price: Rs 1,650 per person

For reservations, call: 8129984615, 9061577514

Cafe 17 @Ravipuram

Christmas lunch

When: December

Price: Rs 1,000

For reservations, call:

0484 4060717

Casino Hotel

Christmas eve dinner (@Tharavadu)

When: December 24

Time: 7.30pm to 11pm

Price: Rs 2,800 + tax

Christmas lunch (@Tharavadu)

When: December 25

Time: 12.30-3.30pm

Price: Rs 2,800++

Christmas lunch (Fort Kochi)

When: December 25

Time: 12.30-3.30pm

Price: Rs 2,800 + tax

For reservations, call: 9207709406/01

Crowne Plaza

Christmas brunch @ Mosaic

When: December 24, 25

Time: 12-3pm; Price: Rs 2,500

Christmas dinner buffet @ Mosaic

When: December 22-30

Time: 7-11pm; Price: Rs 2,095

For reservations, call: 8589952049

Kochi Marriott Hotel

When: December 20-23, 26-30

Time: 7-11pm

Price: Rs 2,299 + tax

For reservations, call: 858998905

Chef Pillai, Le Meridien, Kochi

Christmas Eve dinner

When: December 24

Price: Rs 2,000 + tax

Christmas brunch

When: December 25

Price - Rs 1,650 + tax

For reservations, call: 8943850000

