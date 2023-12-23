Customs thwarts 25 gold smuggling bids in 2 weeks in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs thwarted 25 attempts at four airports in the state in the first two weeks of December. It seized nearly 17 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 11 crore and arrested 11 persons.

On Friday alone, four incidents were detected at Kochi airport and over 4 kg of gold were recovered. The most number of cases were uncovered at Karipur airport, followed by Kochi and Kannur. Multiple smuggling attempts were also foiled at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

“In recent months, several cases were detected in which gold has been smuggled in from Southeast Asian countries, especially places like Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. The most common practice followed by smugglers has been to conceal capsules containing gold inside the body. In some cases, gold was found inside moisturising cream and date containers.

We also detected cases in which gold in paste form was spread on the clothes worn by the smugglers and blankets in the baggage. Gold rods have also been recovered from vacuum cleaners and handles of cookware,” said a customs official in Kochi.

Considering the increase in gold smuggling incidents, customs has enhanced checks at airports. More squads of its air intelligence unit have been deployed.

Customs also detected a case of currency smuggling in Kochi. In another case, a passenger was caught attempting to smuggle 19 iPhones at an airport in the state.

