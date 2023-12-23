Dine in love on Christmas

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As dawn breaks on Christmas morning, the air is alive with the harmonious chimes of church bells and the melodious chorus of birds. This auditory feast heralds a day of deep spirituality and communal harmony.

Despite the early hour and the crisp weather, an unusual bustle pervades each home. Families, dressed in their festive best as befitting the joy of the occasion, prepare to leave for their ancestral homes. There, under the light of twinkling lights and shimmering stars, their grandparents wait, eyes fixed on the road, to welcome them with a warmth experienced nowhere else. Christmas celebrations truly begin upon arrival at these stoic gardens of love.

At the heart of this revelry is the kitchen, a veritable altar of culinary tradition passed down through generations. Here, grandmothers lovingly prepare an array of mouth-watering dishes. The air is thick with the aromas of spices and fried delicacies, signalling the preparation of Christmas lunch, a grand feast that is an amalgamation of culture, religious customs, and a love for food that transcends boundaries. Preparing the feast is a labour of love, marrying local flavours with colonial influences.

The meal typically begins with starters like mulligatawny soup, a spicy concoction rooted in Anglo-Indian cuisine, and a fresh green salad dressed in a tangy vinaigrette. These light starters set the stage for the rich and diverse main course that follows.

The main course is a lavish spread showcasing the culinary expertise of the household. Usually, there’s a roast, often chicken or duck, marinated with a blend of Indian spices that give it a unique flavour. Then there are the curries and beef fry cooked in true Kerala style with coconut and spices, and the light and flavourful fish molee, a testament to Kerala’s coastal heritage.

The sides are no less impressive. Fluffy appams, a type of pancake made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk, and cutlets are common. These accompany a variety of chutneys and pickles, often flavoured with garlic and herbs. But it’s the desserts that often steal the show. The traditional plum cake, rich with dried fruits and nuts, is a legacy of the British era. Then there’s the kheer or payasam, a sweet, creamy rice pudding that’s a staple in Indian festivities. Occasionally, you might find Christmas pudding or mince pies, adding a British touch to the dessert spread.

Beverages play a significant role, too. Wine or festive punch is usually served along with the meal, and chai or coffee concludes this magnificent feast. The dining table becomes more than just a place for eating; it transforms into a space of familial bonding, where generations come together, their hands joined in gratitude, their hearts united with whispered prayers.

The feast is a time for laughter and conversation, embodying the simple joys of togetherness and the unspoken bond of family. The afternoon gently unfolds in a relaxed ambience filled with stories, laughter, and the innocent play of children in the gardens.

The essence of Christmas in Kerala transcends the grandeur of the festivities. It emphasises shared meals, a sense of belonging, and the warmth of community, enduring long after the Christmas stars have dimmed.

In Kerala, Christmas is indeed a magical time!

Anglo-Indian sweets

The Christmas traditions of the Anglo-Indian community are a fascinating blend of colonial influences and local Indian culture. This is vividly reflected in their Christmas sweets.

Bebinca: A layered pudding of Indo-Portuguese origin, Bebinca is made with coconut milk, sugar, butter, and eggs. It’s a labour-intensive dessert, as each layer is cooked individually.

Dodol: A sweet, sticky, and dense pudding made from coconut milk, jaggery (or palm sugar), and rice flour. Though traditionally a Goan sweet, it has become popular among the Anglo-Indian

community in Kerala.

Marzipan: Traditionally made from almond meal and sugar, marzipan often incorporates local flavours like cashew nuts and is used to create various festive shapes.

Bolcoke: A cake made from semolina and coconut, known for its crumbly texture.

Kulkuls: These are small, shell-shaped, deep-fried sweet treats made from flour and coconut milk. They are an adaptation of the Portuguese Filhoses Enroladas, showing the colonial influence.

Rose cookies/rosettes: Known locally as ‘achappam’, these are crispy, sweet delicacies made from a batter of rice flour, eggs, and coconut milk, deep-fried in a flower-shaped mould.

Perada/Guava cheese: A fudgy, sweet delicacy made from guava fruit, sugar, and ghee. It’s chewy and has a distinct guava flavour.

Matrimony: A coconut and semolina confection named for its rich and delightful taste.

Nendran pazham in jaggery syrup: A unique Kerala dish made with sliced plantains cooked in spiced jaggery syrup.

Consoad: The above sweets make up ‘Consoad’, a traditional Christmas practice of preparing and sharing a variety of homemade sweets and savouries during the Christmas season. It is common in communities with Portuguese influences.

Guava Perada / Guava cheese by Rachel Nigli

Ingredients

Guavas: 1kg, Sugar: to taste, Lemon juice, Butter: 2 tbsp

Method

Steam the fruit till tender and then remove the skin. Grind or mash the pulp and filter it so the seeds get separated. Keep the pulp aside.

In a vessel, add the purée and sugar. The weight of the pulp and sugar should be the same or according to desired sweetness. Cook on medium heat till the mixture bubbles and then reduce the heat. Keep stirring continuously.

Add lemon juice and once the pulp starts leaving the vessel, add two tablespoons of butter and food colour (optional).

Once the mixture forms a soft dough, test if done by dropping a little in a cup of water. If a ball forms, it is ready to be taken off the stove and poured onto a greased plate.

Pidi with nadan chicken curry by DEENA Abraham

Ingredients

For Pidi: Raw rice powder: 1kg

Grated Coconut: 1½ cup

Jeera: 3g, Garlic: 1 clove

Salt: to taste

For Chicken curry:

Chicken: 1.5kg

Pepper, turmeric pwdr: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 150g,

Chilli powder: 100g

Garlic: 1 clove

Ginger: 10 g

Garam masala: 25g

Chicken masala: 25g

Coconut: 1 cup

Shallots: 30 pieces

Curry leaves: A few

Lemon: One piece

Salt: To taste

Method

For Pidi: Fry raw rice powder and grated coconut in a pan until it turns light brown. Grind jeera and garlic. Add these to boiling water along with salt.

Knead it like chapathi dough and make it into small balls.

Boil 2 litres of water in a pot and place these balls in boiling water. Do not stir till the whole thing gets boiled.

When it is done, stir with a spoon and allow it to cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Pidi is ready.

For chicken curry: Clean the chicken and then cut it into small pieces.

Marinate by adding pepper powder, garlic, ginger, garam masala, chicken masala, curry leaves, turmeric powder, coriander powder, chilli powder, salt, and lemon juice. Allow to rest for 30 minutes.

Fry coconut and a sliced shallots in a pan and until dark brown. Grind this mixture.

Add this to the marinated chicken and cook the chicken for 30 to 40 minutes till it is well done.

Serve this curry mixed with pidi or on the side.

Duck roast by Aneetta Zachariah

Ingredients

Duck: At least 1kg, skinless

Shallots: Finely chopped

Green chillies: 4, slit

Ginger: 50gm, minced

Garlic pods: 10, minced

Kashmiri chilli powder: 1.5 tbsp

Coriander powder: 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder: 1 tsp

Fennel seeds powder: 1 tbsp

Coconut milk: half cup

Salt: As needed

Curry leaves: 4 sprigs

Coconut oil: 2 tbsp

Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

Lemon: One piece

Water: One cup

Marinade

Lemon: One piece

Turmeric powder: Half tsp

Salt: As needed

Method

Marinate the cleaned duck pieces with lemon, turmeric powder and salt. Keep it aside for one hour.

Heat oil in a pressure cooker over medium flame, add mustard seeds, and when it splutters, add ginger, garlic, onions, shallots, green chillies, curry leaves and salt.

Fry gently until light brown colour. Add chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and 1/2 tsp fennel seed powder. Mix it well.

Add the marinated duck pieces, stir and mix well. Once these pieces are coated well with masala, add water. Cover the lid of the pressure cooker and cook for about four whistles on a high flame. Then, keep it on low flame for about ten minutes.

Add coconut milk and the rest of the fennel seed powder. Mix it well and serve it hot.

The air is thick with the aromas of spices and fried delicacies, signalling the preparation of Christmas lunch, a grand feast that is an amalgamation of culture, religious customs, and a love for food that transcends boundaries. Preparing the feast is a labour of love, marrying local flavours with colonial influences. The meal typically begins with starters like mulligatawny soup, a spicy concoction rooted in Anglo-Indian cuisine, and a fresh green salad dressed in a tangy vinaigrette. These light starters set the stage for the rich and diverse main course that follows. The main course is a lavish spread showcasing the culinary expertise of the household. Usually, there's a roast, often chicken or duck, marinated with a blend of Indian spices that give it a unique flavour. 