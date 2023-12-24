'Chavittu Nadakam' to narrate Kudumbashree's 25-year journey of the women’s collective in Kochi

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For the past several months, key members of Kudumbashree’s Ernakulam wing have been brainstorming on how to depict the 25-year journey of the women’s collective – which has won laurels for fighting poverty and empowering women in the state – in a befitting manner.

They wanted to perform a show coinciding with Kudumbashree’s Saras Mela in Kochi from December 21 to January 1. They decided to perform Chavittu Nadakam, a popular Latin Christian art form that originated during the 17th century and flourished in Kodungallur with the spread of Christianity.

The choice of Chavittu Nadakam is important because it is traditionally a male-centric art form, and the all-women Kudumbashree will be making a point through their show. Thus, over 500 women will present their story through the Chavittu Nadakam titled ‘Chuvadi’ at the Durbar Hall Ground on Sunday.

“We decided to present our own story as it has relevance – in changing the lives of the people, empowering women and eradicating poverty,” said Kudumbashree Ernakulam district mission chairperson Rajeena T M. With 528 Kudumbashree members from its 102 community development societies in the district set to take the stage, Chuvadi aims to enter the Talent Record Book as well.

“More than entering the Talent Record Book, we intend to change people’s perspectives and notions,” said district programme manager (gender) Shine T Money.

“Traditionally, Chavittu Nadakam is considered a male-centric artform, performed mainly by men. Here, 528 women are presenting their own stories through the art form. It is an indication of women empowerment.”

These participants were trained at 14 centres for 12 days by Raju Natarajan, a Chavittu Nadakam master based in North Paravoor.

“I have been training students for the school youth festival. But this was a different experience. Women aged 30 to 80 are participating. They encountered several difficulties. Some had to take care of their families, cook at home and had only a few hours for practice. Several women suffered physical discomfort and pain after rehearsal,” he said.

However, they did not give up and were excited to practice and perform. “I was surprised to see their enthusiasm,” Raju said. According to Shine, the women are thrilled as the theme portrays the evolution of Kudumbashree.

“We have titled the story ‘Munnettam’. How can our women not participate when it is the story of their growth,” he added.

Chuvadi aims to make the public aware of the struggles these women have endured over the past 25 years.

“They are talking about the issues that women experienced, the difficulties Kudumbashree has encountered and how they have overcome them over time. It depicts the life of those who are at the bottom level. I am happy to have been part of Chuvadi,” Raju added.

