Man hammers wife to death over affair in Kochi

KOCHI: A 28-year-old woman was killed after being struck with a hammer by her husband at Chembaraki, near Vazhakkulam on Sunday. The police said Rejeesh, of Vazhakkulam, murdered his wife Anumol after she began distancing herself from him.

“Though they were living in the same house, the two were not on good terms for several months. The woman had another relationship and she was planning to file for divorce. However, Rejeesh didn’t want to end the marriage,” a police officer said.

According to the police, the issues between the couple were supposedly settled a few months ago. “However, conflicts between them persisted. When Anumol decided to live with her boyfriend, Rejeesh murdered her using a hammer and a kitchen knife,” the officer said.

Though she was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday morning, she was later declared dead. “The accused has confessed to the crime. We have already recovered the weapons,” the police officer said.

