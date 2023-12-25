Home Cities Kochi

White by day, colourful by night, Antony’s star shines bright for Xmas in Kochi

He spent Rs 3,600 on the materials, mainly plywood.

Antony’s star

Antony C J along with the handmade star hanged in front of his house in Mundumvelli. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A huge star, in white, hung in front of a house in Mundamveli is turning heads. At night, it shines in different hues. The star is the result of the hard work of Antony C J, an employee with A To Z in Kochi. The highlight: it has 51 spokes.

“It was in 1975 that my brother and I made a homemade star for the first time. It had 51 spokes. Since childhood, I have enjoyed making Christmas stars. I prefer making them to buying from shops,” Antony said.

He spent Rs 3,600 on the materials, mainly plywood. “In daylight, the colour is white. At night, once the lights are on, the star shines in different colours. We have used colour paper to give it the variety,” he added. 

He has made stars at home for Christmas every year since 1975, except for a few years he was in Saudi Arabia. This time, it took him a month to make the star. “I would return home by 5 pm and work on the star, till midnight when my son returns from work. I made the effort because I knew the result would be beautiful,” he added. 

