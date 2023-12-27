Fire breaks out at plywood factory in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fire broke out in a plywood factory in Perumbavoor in the early hours of Sunday. Sources in the police said workers on the night shift noticed the flames at the factory, Kings Plywood owned by Hafiz in Vaikkara, around 3 am and alerted the firefighters.

Six fire engine units were dispatched to the spot.

“We arrived around 3.30 am and were able to douse the flames around 9 am. Three units were dispatched from Perumbavoor, and one each from Muvattupuzha, Pattimattom, and Kothamangalam. The exact cause of the fire is unknown,” said an officer.

