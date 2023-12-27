Home Cities Kochi

Nada thurappu Festival at Thiruvairanikulam begins

The festivities began with a colourful procession carrying the holy ornaments of the deities from Akavoor Mana around 4 pm. 

Published: 27th December 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

The Thiruvabharanam being taken out in a procession.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The annual ‘nada thurappu’ festival of Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple at Aluva began on Tuesday. The annual festival is special for devotees as they get the opportunity for darshan of the deity of goddess Parvathy at the temple only during the 12 days, starting with the Thiruvathira day of the Dhanu month in the Malayalam calendar. 

The deities of Lord Shiva and Parvathy are installed on opposite sides of the sanctum sanctorum and the ‘sreekovil’ of the goddess was opened for ‘darshan’ on Tuesday night. 

The festivities began with a colourful procession carrying the holy ornaments of the deities from Akavoor Mana around 4 pm. 

The office-bearers of the temple trust received the ornaments and the holy lamp from the patriarch of the Akavoor Mana following pujas held at the Sree Ramaswamy temple there. The ornaments were taken to the Thiruvairanikulam temple in a decorated chariot. Hundreds of devotees attended the procession which reached the temple around 7.30 pm. Temple head priest Naduvam Narayanan Namboothiri received the ornaments and adorned the deities with them. 

During the festival days, the temple will remain open from 4 am to 1.30 pm and then from 2 pm to 9 pm. ‘Annadanam’ or food distribution will be held from 9 am on all days. 

The KSRTC has arranged special services to Thiruvairanikulam from Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, and Chalakudy depots. Jan Shatabdi and Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai trains have been allotted special stops at Aluva. The ‘nada thurappu’ festival will come to a close at 8 pm on January 6.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nada thurappu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp