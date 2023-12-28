68-year-old dies of Covid in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 68-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Ernakulam on Tuesday night. The deceased is Thrikkakara native Viswanathan.

According to a health department official, Viswanathan was suffering from renal failure and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “ He tested positive for Covid around 10 days ago. Viswanathan was also suffering from other comorbidities. The death was confirmed on Tuesday,” said an official.

