68-year-old dies of Covid in Ernakulam

Published: 28th December 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 09:52 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 68-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Ernakulam on Tuesday night. The deceased is Thrikkakara native Viswanathan.

According to a health department official, Viswanathan was suffering from renal failure and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “ He tested positive for Covid around 10 days ago. Viswanathan was also suffering from other comorbidities. The death was confirmed on Tuesday,” said an official.

