Double delight: Kochi starts preparations to welcome 2024

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The islands of Kochi are adorned with illumination, preparing to welcome the New Year amidst galas and gaiety. The Cochin Carnival, which began on December 11, enters its final week, with the burning of Pappanji and the renowned parade just days away.

While Pappanji’s creation has just commenced, other events and the vibrant streets are already drawing huge crowds to Fort Kochi. The beach here buzzed with excitement on Wednesday as a women’s gatta gusthi competition thrilled audiences.

On Thursday, the annual adrenalin-pumping bike race will be held. Meanwhile, a few kilometers away, on Vypeen island, a less famous yet charming carnival unfolds with ganamelas, bike races, folk songs, and cultural events.

“This is the 24th carnival, and the events will conclude on January 2. Ours is a carnival on a smaller scale; it’s not heavily promoted. But, everyone is welcome,” smiles Rahul Raj, an organizing committee member.

What’s Up

Vypeen Carnival

Dec 28: Nadan Kaikottikali (8 pm)

Dec 29: Cultural events (8 pm)

Dec 30: Karoke Ganamela (8 pm)

Dec 31: Folk songs with visual presentation (9.30 pm)

Jan 1: Ganamela (evening)

*Timings might vary

Cochin Carnival

Dec 28: Bike race (9 am) at Mundamveli Ground

Theatre (6 pm) near RDO Office

Dec 29: Slingshot and dart competition (4 pm) at Vasco da Gama Square

Theatre (6 pm) at Pallath Raman Ground

Dec 30: Thekkuttam Kali (10 am) at Pallath Raman Ground

Kayaking (10 am) - Fort Kochi beach

Dec 31: Marathon (6 am)

Music (8.30 am) at Parade Ground

Pappanji burning (midnight) at Parade Ground

Jan 1: Cochin Carnival Rally (4 pm), starting from Veli Ground

