Jessie's got talent!

KOCHI: Jessie Hillel was three when she had her first tryst with music. Travelling in her parent's car, she was introduced to country artist Jim Reeves' songs. Though the lyrics were unfamiliar to her at that age, she started singing along to the track. Astonished by her ability, Jessie's parents, Rabi Brighu Hillel and Sigi Susan, signed her up for music classes. And so began her journey. Now, eighteen years later, the now-22-year-old, who goes by the stage name JHM, is a name to reckon with in the music industry.

What catapulted her to fame was her participation in 2012's New Zealand's Got Talent, which saw her coming runner-up to the 15-year-old Clara van Wel. "I came second in the competition. It was at this point that I realised how big the scale was getting and what it truly takes to be a professional musician. It was surreal," says Jessie.

Later, she recorded songs with The Starbugs and performed for the International Children's Concert for CCTV, China. She also represented team New Zealand at the World Championship of Performing Arts, held in Los Angeles. Michael Jackson's former vocal coach was reportedly so impressed with her ability that he expressed interest in working with her – an opportunity she refused as it would have meant relocating to the United States.

Her first studio album, 'With Love,' was released in 2013 with music label Sony. During this time, she was even mentored by Grammy award-winning producer Joel Little, under whom she learned about the process of recording music. Her maiden single, 'Good Grades', came out in 2020. "It was composed as an abstract song. The song was about how I felt in high school — the pressure and decisions I had to make at that age," says Jessie.

Santorini, for which Jessie is most famous, was released in 2021. This classic love song was an ode to her parents' anniversary. "In 2020, we planned on going to Santorini in Greece for their anniversary. But sadly, we had to drop the plan because of Covid. The song is about how you don't need to travel somewhere to celebrate certain events in your life when you have loved ones nearby. I penned down the emotions I felt in those days," Jessie adds.

Jessie's latest release 'Fever Dream,' is yet another abstract work that recreates a dance club-psychedelic vibe. Fractures, an Australian producer and songwriter, produced the track. "I have been lucky to collaborate with those who genuinely support my work. In making music, I've never felt like I have to compete or fight for recognition," says Jessie.

Jessie hopes to make music in her mother tongue someday. Growing up, her parents made sure she spoke her native language, Malayalam, by making her watch regional movies. This has come in handy for the young star. "I'm certainly in touch with my roots. Though I want to make music in Malayalam someday, I don't think I am fluent enough to take that step. If at all I'm releasing, I'd like to involve Malayali artists because I want to do total justice and do not want my work to look like a gimmick," Jessie elaborates.

Most of the tracks she has released have elements from her culture, from featuring ethnic clothes in the music video to incorporating the tunes of traditional Indian instruments such as chenda and mridangam and even casting South Asian actors. "I don't forcefully incorporate cultural elements into my work. I would rather have it happen naturally," adds Jessie.

She plans on releasing more singles next year, as well as an EP. The youngster is also looking forward to more performances around Australia. "I think more stage performances and festival appearances at different places would help me to achieve the aim of becoming an international artist," says Jessie.

