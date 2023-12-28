Kerala: Man murders wife, tries to make it look like a suicide

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A detailed probe by police, which also took into consideration allegations of suicide by a woman in Chottanikkara, has revealed a case of murder. Police arrested Shaiju, 37, for the death of his wife Shari on Christmas Day.

According to a complaint filed by Shaiju, Shari committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in their bedroom. Shaiju said that he cut the shawl she used to hang herself with and took her to a private hospital in Chottanikkara. She was later reported dead.

Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena constituted a special investigation team to probe the case. The injuries found on the body of the deceased, statements by the police surgeon, who carried out the postmortem, evidence collected from the crime scene, and statements of witnesses proved crucial. Besides, the contradictory statements of Shaiju also helped the team reach their conclusion.

According to police, neighbours said the couple, who tied the knot after a love affair, quarrelled frequently. Shaiju murdered his wife by strangling her with a shawl. He also used her nighty to suffocate her. Then, to make it look like a suicide, he tried to use the shawl to hang Shari from the ceiling, before moving her to a hospital in Chottanikkara, said officers. A team led by Puthencruz DySP T B Vijayan carried out the arrest.

