Home Cities Kochi

Parishioners clash at Okkal church in Perumbavoor

The incident occurred at 6.30 am when a section of believers demanded to celebrate the Holy Mass in the unified format as directed by the Pope.

Published: 28th December 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala_Parish_fight

The clash that occurred at the Okkal Thannipuzha St Joseph’s Church.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police had to intervene to bring the situation under control as two sections of parishioners at Okkal Thannipuzha St Joseph’s Church engaged in a fistfight over celebrating Holy Mass on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 6.30 am when a section of believers demanded to celebrate the Holy Mass in the unified format as directed by the Pope.

However, the majority of the parishioners favoured the old system of celebrating the mass facing the congregation.

An altercation followed and people were seen exchanging blows. After being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Unified mass Parishioners clash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp