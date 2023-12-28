Parishioners clash at Okkal church in Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police had to intervene to bring the situation under control as two sections of parishioners at Okkal Thannipuzha St Joseph’s Church engaged in a fistfight over celebrating Holy Mass on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 6.30 am when a section of believers demanded to celebrate the Holy Mass in the unified format as directed by the Pope.

However, the majority of the parishioners favoured the old system of celebrating the mass facing the congregation.

An altercation followed and people were seen exchanging blows. After being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

