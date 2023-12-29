Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam: ‘Bricks and Beyond’ alumni meet ahead of KV building demolition 

“The structure is over 50 years old, and parts of it have begun crumbling. The classes are functioning in the new modern section of the school,” says principal Sunil Kumar.

The old Kendriya Vidyalaya building was initially functioning near Cochin Shipyard. In 1970, the building, spreading over 7.5-acres, came to be at Gandhinagar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When news spread among the old students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ernakulam, that the corridors and classrooms that moulded them would soon fade away into history, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Ernakulam Alumni Association (KVEA) decided to host a meet up this Saturday.

Aptly titled ‘These Bricks and Beyond’, the event will start at 11 am. Former students will gather at the old building of the school, which will be demolished in the coming year, and relive their good old school days.

The school, which was initially functioning near Cochin Shipyard, was shifted to a rented building at Perumanoor way back in 1965. And in 1970, the iconic building, spreading over a 7.5-acres, came to be at Gandhinagar.

Constructed as per Kerala’s traditional architectural style using teak wood, it stands majestic even now.

Biju Roy, present secretary of the alumni association says, at least 8,000 to 10,000 students have passed out from the legendary school .“We are in touch with some alumni from all the batches starting from 1965,” he adds. “This will be the first alumni gathering after the pandemic.”

