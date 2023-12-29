Ernakulam: Two elderly persons die in separate accidents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two elderly persons, including a retired sub-inspector, lost their lives after being hit by vehicles in two separate accidents in the district.

In the first incident at Aluva, a 65-year-old retired sub-inspector, T J Joseph, of Kuthiyathodu, Puthenvelikkara, died after his scooter was rear-ended by a lorry. The incident occurred when Joseph was riding his scooter towards the rural police headquarters near the Aluva East police station. Joseph who suffered grievous head injuries was rushed to a private hospital near Aluva. However, his life could not be saved.

In the second incident, reported within the city limits, a 77-year-old resident of Elamakkara died on Thursday after being knocked down by a motorcycle. The deceased is identified as Kareem Khan, a resident of Desabhimani Road, Elamakkara.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Wednesday morning. In the impact of the accident, Kareem fell on the road, and his head hit the pavement.

Local people rushed the unconscious man to Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital. However, his condition worsened, and he succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.

“We have taken the rider and his vehicle into custody. The elderly person didn’t notice the approaching bike while crossing the road. We have registered a case under section 304-A of the IPC,” said a police officer with the Elamakkara police station, where a case has been registered.



