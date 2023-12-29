Kochi's Samridhi Hotel meals still a draw despite price hike

Jithul Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite doubling the price of its meals – from Rs 10 to Rs 20 – Samridhi Janakeeya Hotel, part of the Hunger-Free Kochi project of the corporation, continues to maintain its allure by prioritising food quality.

The eatery’s economical lunches drew significant crowds. However, the discontinuation of state government subsidies necessitated a price adjustment to cover daily expenses and counter escalating commodity prices. But, Samridhi’s unwavering commitment to quality and affordability have helped it retain its loyal customer base.

According to a hotel official, the decision to raise meal prices initially led to a 10% decrease in the number of diners. Over time, however, numbers returned to their previous levels. The increase in prices have significantly improved the financial situation of the organisation, the official noted.

“Samridhi serves good food, and the hotel maintains excellent cleanliness. I usually spend about Rs 60 on lunch when I travel for work, but here I pay just Rs 20, and Samridhi’s service justifies the price increase,” said Kunjumon, a daily wager.

Local customers prefer Samridhi for its hygienic meals. Khadeeja, a lottery dealer relying on Samridhi for lunch, expressed satisfaction, acknowledging the inevitable impact of rising prices. She appreciates the service provided by the hotel and routinely buys food for her child along with her own lunch.

For Anil, a construction worker, the price hike is justified. “Samridhi serves hot meals. Charging Rs 20 is perfectly acceptable,” he said.

According to Sheeba Lal, chairperson of the corporation’s welfare standing committee, the price of meals had to be raised to cover daily expenses and the cost of goods, especially after the state government stopped providing subsidy. Samridhi’s food has been able to attract customers due to its excellent quality and reasonable prices, she added.

Spearheaded by Kudumbasree, Kacheripady-based Samridhi was launched on October 8, 2021. Initially employing 14 people, it now has a staff of over 70. Till October, it has served 1,704,410 meals -- the most among Janakeeya hotels -- making it a torchbearer of the mission.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Despite doubling the price of its meals – from Rs 10 to Rs 20 – Samridhi Janakeeya Hotel, part of the Hunger-Free Kochi project of the corporation, continues to maintain its allure by prioritising food quality. The eatery’s economical lunches drew significant crowds. However, the discontinuation of state government subsidies necessitated a price adjustment to cover daily expenses and counter escalating commodity prices. But, Samridhi’s unwavering commitment to quality and affordability have helped it retain its loyal customer base. According to a hotel official, the decision to raise meal prices initially led to a 10% decrease in the number of diners. Over time, however, numbers returned to their previous levels. The increase in prices have significantly improved the financial situation of the organisation, the official noted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Samridhi serves good food, and the hotel maintains excellent cleanliness. I usually spend about Rs 60 on lunch when I travel for work, but here I pay just Rs 20, and Samridhi’s service justifies the price increase,” said Kunjumon, a daily wager. Local customers prefer Samridhi for its hygienic meals. Khadeeja, a lottery dealer relying on Samridhi for lunch, expressed satisfaction, acknowledging the inevitable impact of rising prices. She appreciates the service provided by the hotel and routinely buys food for her child along with her own lunch. For Anil, a construction worker, the price hike is justified. “Samridhi serves hot meals. Charging Rs 20 is perfectly acceptable,” he said. According to Sheeba Lal, chairperson of the corporation’s welfare standing committee, the price of meals had to be raised to cover daily expenses and the cost of goods, especially after the state government stopped providing subsidy. Samridhi’s food has been able to attract customers due to its excellent quality and reasonable prices, she added. Spearheaded by Kudumbasree, Kacheripady-based Samridhi was launched on October 8, 2021. Initially employing 14 people, it now has a staff of over 70. Till October, it has served 1,704,410 meals -- the most among Janakeeya hotels -- making it a torchbearer of the mission. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp