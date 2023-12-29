Millet-fish fusion fest offers grand feast to foodies in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three-day millet-fish fusion festival began at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Kochi on Thursday. Value added products of millet farmers from Karnataka and food stalls of women’s self-help groups are the main attractions of the fest.

The fest showcases a delightful array of millet-fish dishes such as kodo millet-shrimp biryani, little millet-seafood sadya, octopus fry, seaweed halwa, pearl millet smoothie, millet sweets, and many more for every food enthusiasts.

A special highlight of the festival is the Karnataka vegetarian millet food stall, run by a team of 12 farmers, including women, from northern Karnataka. Their offerings include dishes such as cholappam (bread with sorghum), finger millet poori, and many varieties of sweets. The sale of live fish is another major attraction.

Adding an exciting competitive edge, the fest organised a recipe contest on Thursday, featuring a wide range of millet-fish combo dishes.

Innovations such as fish nirvana, millet khawa, multi-millet steam cake and different varieties of millet biryani were the highlight of the contest.

The festival also features a variety of activities, including a buyer-seller meet, sale of millet and millet-based products besides nutrition health talks and seminars.

Farmers, farmers’ producer organisations (FPOs), self-help groups and agri-startups are exhibiting their products at the festival.

Fruit saplings, vegetable seeds from the Kerala Agricultural University and the meat products procured Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University are also available at the festival. A millet cookery show by culinary experts from Karnataka will be the highlight event on Friday.

A pavilion dedicated to Lakshadweep cuisine is another attraction.

People can visit the fest from 11 am to 8 pm till Saturday.

