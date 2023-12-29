Home Cities Kochi

No decision yet on extension of Kochi Ro-Ro operations on Dec 31: Officials

“If the administration clears it, we can operate the Ro-Ro until early morning on January 1,” said an official. 

Published: 29th December 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ro-Ro service

Vypeen-Fort Kochi Ro-Ro service | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There continues to be no clarity on extending operations of the Roll-on-Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service, run by the Kerala Shipping & Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), between Fort Kochi and Vypeen on New Year’s Eve.

According to KSINC officials, the district administration is yet to issue instructions on extending the service on December 31.

“If the administration clears it, we can operate the Ro-Ro until early morning on January 1,” said an official. The official added operations of Sethusagar 1 and 2 have been extended up to 10:30 pm on January 1, in anticipation of crowds in Fort Kochi. 

Meanwhile, the city mayor said a detailed plan covering transportation and traffic restrictions in Fort Kochi for December 31 is taking shape. “A few meetings were held to discuss crowd management for the New Year celebration and to avoid the stampede-like situation we faced last time. The district administration is working on a detailed plan to manage crowds. A decision will be taken soon,” said M Anilkumar.

Meanwhile, opposition leader in the corporation, Antony Kureethara, said authorities should consider operating KSINC’s container Ro-Ro between Bolgatty and Fort Kochi on New Year’s Eve. 

A KSINC source said operating the container Ro-Ro on the route will be risky considering the tidal variations.

