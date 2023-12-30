Cochin Carnival: revellers to be limited to 40K at Parade Ground

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the lessons learnt from last year’s near-fiasco, authorities have announced strict regulations to control crowds during the Pappanji burning event at Fort Kochi’s Parade Ground. Only 40,000 people will be permitted entry to the ground, and bus services to Fort Kochi will be halted by 4pm on December 31. It has also been decided to halt jhankar and other boat services from Vypeen to Fort Kochi at 7pm. There will also be no boat services from the mainland later that day.

The move follows a stampede-like situation during the New Year’s Eve festivities last year when over 2 lakh people converged on the venue. “We have marked two separate routes for ambulances to handle any crisis that may arise. A detailed crowd management plan is in place, in anticipation of a large number of New Year’s Eve revellers. The programme at Fort Kochi will go on until 1 am so that people need not have to disperse immediately,” said Fort Kochi sub-collector K Meera, chairperson of the Cochin Carnival committee.

She outlined special operating procedures for the evening schedule of the carnival at a news conference at the Kochi Corporation Council Hall. She was joined by Mayor M Anilkumar, MP Hibi Eden, and MLA K J Maxi. To avoid congestion, key locations will be barricaded. There will be four separate entry and exit points to the Parade Ground. Special arrangements will be made at each entry point, with police personnel strategically placed for coordination, Meera said.

While the jhankar services and other boat services from Vypeen to Fort Kochi will end at 7pm, boat services from Fort Kochi to Vypeen will continue until midnight to ensure that revellers can disperse safely and seamlessly from the venue. Private and KSRTC buses to Fort Kochi will be allowed to conduct services from the temporary bus stand at Cochin College ground. Those returning from Fort Kochi can access buses from the bus stop even after midnight.

After 4pm, private vehicles will be blocked at BOT Junction, Swift Junction, BOT West Junction (near the court), Edakochi Kannangattu Bridge, Pashnithodu Junction, Kumbalangi-Pazhangad Junction, Kandakkadavu, Pappangamukku, Jubilee Junction, Manthra Bridge, Pallath Raman Junction, Veli West Dronacharya Road, and Veli West KB Jacob Road. As many as 24 parking lots have been set up in and around Fort Kochi for visitors, said officials.

Meanwhile, police have decided to beef up security arrangements in the area by deploying as many as 1,000 officers, under 10 ACPs. “As many as 100 CCTVs will be installed in the Fort Kochi area, and it will be connected to the Control Command Centre, set up at the Parade Ground. Women officers in plainclothes will also be deployed. Two watch towers will be set up at the venue,” said K R Manoj, ACP, Mattanchery. Anilkumar said celebrations will be held at various venues. In addition to Fort Kochi, events will be conducted at Palluruthy and Ernakulathappan grounds.

No burning of Pappanji at Veli ground

The RDO also ordered a ban on the burning of Pappanji at the Veli ground in Fort Kochi. In the order, the RDO pointed out that the official burning of Pappanji is held at the Parade ground, and asked those who have erected Pappanji at Veli ground to remove them.

Kochi Metro services till 1 am tomorrow

Kochi: The Kochi Metro rail services will continue beyond its deadline of 11.30 pm on December 31 to suit the needs of the New Year revellers, the KMRL has said. After 10.30pm, there will be services every 20 minutes. The last services will start from Aluva and S N Jn at 1 am. “This will ensure that those returning after celebrations are not stuck in traffic jams on roads,” said KMRL.

