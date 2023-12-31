Dengue cases spike in district; mitigation measures sluggish

Anna Jose and Aishwarya Pradhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the rise in the number of dengue cases reported in Ernakulam, local bodies are yet to tighten mitigation measures, to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. Failure to implement regular fogging, spraying of larvicide and drain-cleaning drives have worsened the situation in Kochi.

The cooperation of various departments is essential to tackle the situation, district medical officer (DMO) Dr Sakina K said. “Local bodies and Asha workers have been directed to monitor high-risk areas. We are also coordinating with the vector control unit,” she said.

“Meetings involving various departments have been conducted. We have directed officials to communicate with the health department in case of a crisis,” Dr Sakina added.

According to officials with various municipalities, fogging and spraying activities are ongoing. “We have strengthened fogging in areas where more dengue cases have been reported. Moreover, canals and drains were cleaned before the rainy season,” said C A Benny, health standing committee chairperson of Tripunithura municipality.

Meanwhile, the health standing committee chairman of Kochi corporation, T K Ashraf, said the pest control drive is being implemented effectively. “The unexpected rains may have created a suitable condition for mosquitoes to breed. The corporation’s pest-control drive, including spraying and fogging, is being followed as per schedule,” he said.

Opposition councillor V K Minimol alleged that the corporation has failed to implement mosquito-control measures. “Fogging is carried out only when councillors call for it. Earlier, there used to be a calendar for such drives. However, this time no such efforts have been made,” she said. “If fogging is effective, it must be carried out regularly,” Minimol added.

Unni Kakkanad, a councillor with Thrikkakara municipality, said that in addition to fogging, Asha workers and primary health centres have been creating public awareness on the prevention of communicable diseases.

However, Kalamassery, Thrikkara and Kochi corporation areas remain dengue hotspots.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, member of, the public health advisory panel, IMA Kerala, said the waste in the streets is becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes in the city. “Fogging alone will not kill mosquitoes. Only preventive action at multiple levels over an extended period can prevent the spread,” he said.

