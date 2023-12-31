Police and excise step up vigil in city amid New Year celebrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police and the excise department will intensify checking in the city from Sunday morning onwards to prevent any untoward incidents and drug peddling in the wake of the New Year celebrations.

As many as 2,000 police officials would be deployed across the city to prevent any kind of law and order situation.

According to Kochi City Police Commissioner A Akbar, of the 2,000 officials, 1,000 personnel would be deployed at Fort Kochi alone where crowds throng to witness the burning of Pappanji’s effigy. Akbar said that police objected installation and burning of another Pappanji at Velli ground due to security and crowd management issues.

“We analysed the issues regarding crowd management that took place during the New Year celebration at Fort Kochi last year. We have initiated steps to ensure that no such crowd management issue arises this time. Velli Ground can accommodate around 80,000 people and Parade Ground has a capacity of 40,000. So after 1.2 lakh people enter Fort Kochi for the celebration, we will restrict further entries. We have compartmentalised areas with barricades to prevent overcrowding.

Extra lights have been fitted in the Fort Kochi area to prevent issues related to electricity reported last year. The Jhankars which will stop operations at 7 pm will resume services after 12 am to ensure the crowd exit. We are also in talks with KSRTC and private bus operators to run more buses after the New Year celebration,” Akbar said.

The security activities would be coordinated by 13 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), 25 circle inspectors and around 50 sub inspectors, he said.

Police will start a special drive against drunk driving from Sunday morning onwards. Apart from this, more women police officials and shadow police teams will be deployed to ensure the safety of women and children. The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force team is already monitoring drug peddlers.

“All the party events organised as part of the New Year celebration are under our surveillance,” he said.

