CB to probe cheating case filed by NRI bizman against son-in-law in Kerala

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch has taken over the probe into a case filed by a Dubai-based businessman that his son-in-law swindled Rs 92 crore from him. The businessman, Abdul Lahir Hassan, 65, a native of Aluva, had filed a complaint with the Aluva Rural police in this regard. However, he alleged that the rural police didn’t take up the case properly.

Recently, Lahir approached the chief minister complaining that the police were not seriously probing the case. Following this, state police chief Anil Kant directed Ernakulam Rural police authorities to submit a report on the status of the investigation. On January 23, Anil Kant directed the crime branch, Ernakulam Unit, to take over the probe.

It was in August 2022 that Lahir lodged a complaint with the Aluva police that his son-in-law swindled Rs 92 crore. Lahir runs five educational institutions and a construction business in UAE. Based on his complaint, Aluva police registered a case against Lahir’s son-in-law Muhammad Hafeez Kudroli, 28, of Chengala, Kasaragod, relatives Shafi and Isha Beevi, and Hafeez’s business partner Akshay. Lahir’s only daughter Hajera Lahira and Hafeez were married in January 2017. The couple had been living in Kasaragod, Bengaluru and Aluva.

As per the first FIR, Hajera was emotionally blackmailed by Hafeez and relatives seeking more dowry. Hafeez conspired with the fourth accused Akshay and siphoned off money after convincing Lahir that Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax were probing his property deals.

The money was swindled during the period from July 2018 to March 2022. Of the total amount, Rs 6 crore was transferred to the account of a company started in the name of Shafi and Isha. Hajeera, who is living with her parents in Dubai, has approached the court seeking a divorce from Hafeez.

After police registered the case, Hafeez approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The court will consider the plea on Wednesday.

Crime branch DySP Rex Boby Aravin is heading the new probe team. The team is collecting details of bank transactions made by Hafeez. The statement of the accused will be recorded soon. The bank accounts and lockers of the accused have been frozen as part of the probe.

SWINDLED RS 92 CRORE

In August 2022, Lahir lodged a complaint with the Aluva police claiming that his son-in-law swindled Rs 92 crore by emotionally blackmailing his only daughter Hajera, seeking more dowry. The money was swindled from July 2018 to March 2022

KOCHI: The crime branch has taken over the probe into a case filed by a Dubai-based businessman that his son-in-law swindled Rs 92 crore from him. The businessman, Abdul Lahir Hassan, 65, a native of Aluva, had filed a complaint with the Aluva Rural police in this regard. However, he alleged that the rural police didn’t take up the case properly. Recently, Lahir approached the chief minister complaining that the police were not seriously probing the case. Following this, state police chief Anil Kant directed Ernakulam Rural police authorities to submit a report on the status of the investigation. On January 23, Anil Kant directed the crime branch, Ernakulam Unit, to take over the probe. It was in August 2022 that Lahir lodged a complaint with the Aluva police that his son-in-law swindled Rs 92 crore. Lahir runs five educational institutions and a construction business in UAE. Based on his complaint, Aluva police registered a case against Lahir’s son-in-law Muhammad Hafeez Kudroli, 28, of Chengala, Kasaragod, relatives Shafi and Isha Beevi, and Hafeez’s business partner Akshay. Lahir’s only daughter Hajera Lahira and Hafeez were married in January 2017. The couple had been living in Kasaragod, Bengaluru and Aluva. As per the first FIR, Hajera was emotionally blackmailed by Hafeez and relatives seeking more dowry. Hafeez conspired with the fourth accused Akshay and siphoned off money after convincing Lahir that Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax were probing his property deals. The money was swindled during the period from July 2018 to March 2022. Of the total amount, Rs 6 crore was transferred to the account of a company started in the name of Shafi and Isha. Hajeera, who is living with her parents in Dubai, has approached the court seeking a divorce from Hafeez. After police registered the case, Hafeez approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The court will consider the plea on Wednesday. Crime branch DySP Rex Boby Aravin is heading the new probe team. The team is collecting details of bank transactions made by Hafeez. The statement of the accused will be recorded soon. The bank accounts and lockers of the accused have been frozen as part of the probe. SWINDLED RS 92 CRORE In August 2022, Lahir lodged a complaint with the Aluva police claiming that his son-in-law swindled Rs 92 crore by emotionally blackmailing his only daughter Hajera, seeking more dowry. The money was swindled from July 2018 to March 2022