Minister offers districts all help to boost tourism prospects in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday offered all help to boost the tourism prospects of Ernakulam district, with Fort Kochi getting its deserved special attention.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Pappanji Art Fair’ at the Freedom Jail Museum in Fort Kochi, the minister, who holds the tourism portfolio, pointed out that the district has great potential when it comes to beach tourism.

He also called attention to the need for more infrastructural facilities, especially at sites of historical importance, and better utilisation of spaces. “The space underneath a bridge can be used to create parks and open gyms. The bridges can be decorated with lights and turned into tourist attractions.”

“The government is trying to make Kerala a designated tourism destination,” Riyas said, adding that events like the ‘Pappanji Art Fair’ will go a long way in promoting tourism. He also said implementing the design policy in Fort Kochi will benefit local artisans.

