Home Cities Kochi

Minister offers districts all help to boost tourism prospects in Kerala

He also called attention to the need for more infrastructural facilities, especially at sites of historical importance, and better utilisation of spaces.

Published: 01st February 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas(Photo | EPS)

PA Mohamed Riyas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Tuesday offered all help to boost the tourism prospects of Ernakulam district, with Fort Kochi getting its deserved special attention.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Pappanji Art Fair’ at the Freedom Jail Museum in Fort Kochi, the minister, who holds the tourism portfolio, pointed out that the district has great potential when it comes to beach tourism.

He also called attention to the need for more infrastructural facilities, especially at sites of historical importance, and better utilisation of spaces. “The space underneath a bridge can be used to create parks and open gyms. The bridges can be decorated with lights and turned into tourist attractions.”

“The government is trying to make Kerala a designated tourism destination,” Riyas said, adding that events like the ‘Pappanji Art Fair’ will go a long way in promoting tourism. He also said implementing the design policy in Fort Kochi will benefit local artisans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P A Mohamed Riyas
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp