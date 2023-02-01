Home Cities Kochi

Motorbike collision: One dead, 4 injured in Kochi

The police registered a case against Sabir.

Published: 01st February 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Road Accident, Road Crash

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One person died and four were injured in a road accident at Thattammugal on Monday.
The deceased is M S Abhishek, 20, of Mazhuvannoor. The injured are Sabir, 30, of Kolenchery; Valamboor natives Abijith Mani, Anirudh Raju, and Kenus Bose of Kadayirippu. The latter three are 20 years old. The incident occurred when Abhishek, Abijith, Anirudh and Kenus were returning after playing football.

Sabir, riding an electric scooter at high speed, lost control of his vehicle while trying to evade a pothole and crashed into the oncoming motorcycle ridden by Abhishek with Anirudh on the pillion. Abhijith and Kenus, trailing their friends on another motorbike, also rammed into them. The police registered a case against Sabir. The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motorbike collision Thattammugal
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp