Motorbike collision: One dead, 4 injured in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One person died and four were injured in a road accident at Thattammugal on Monday.

The deceased is M S Abhishek, 20, of Mazhuvannoor. The injured are Sabir, 30, of Kolenchery; Valamboor natives Abijith Mani, Anirudh Raju, and Kenus Bose of Kadayirippu. The latter three are 20 years old. The incident occurred when Abhishek, Abijith, Anirudh and Kenus were returning after playing football.

Sabir, riding an electric scooter at high speed, lost control of his vehicle while trying to evade a pothole and crashed into the oncoming motorcycle ridden by Abhishek with Anirudh on the pillion. Abhijith and Kenus, trailing their friends on another motorbike, also rammed into them. The police registered a case against Sabir. The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives.

KOCHI: One person died and four were injured in a road accident at Thattammugal on Monday. The deceased is M S Abhishek, 20, of Mazhuvannoor. The injured are Sabir, 30, of Kolenchery; Valamboor natives Abijith Mani, Anirudh Raju, and Kenus Bose of Kadayirippu. The latter three are 20 years old. The incident occurred when Abhishek, Abijith, Anirudh and Kenus were returning after playing football. Sabir, riding an electric scooter at high speed, lost control of his vehicle while trying to evade a pothole and crashed into the oncoming motorcycle ridden by Abhishek with Anirudh on the pillion. Abhijith and Kenus, trailing their friends on another motorbike, also rammed into them. The police registered a case against Sabir. The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives.