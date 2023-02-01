Need to balance development, eco protection, says Kerala minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Stressing the need to ensure judicious use of natural resources, Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said the government doesn’t have an extreme stand on development and environmental protection.

There should be a balance between sustainable development and environmental protection, he said while inaugurating the state conference of the Small Scale Quarry and Crusher Association in Kochi on Tuesday.

The minister assured to take up the issues raised by quarry owners with the chief minister. Availability of quality raw materials should be ensured for development, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said the government will prepare a special scheme for the development of coastal areas. Unutilised public properties will be used for tourism development, he said.

Small Scale Quarry and Crusher Association general secretary M K Babu said the quarries that are functioning legally are not getting support and the income from the development sector is going to other states. Karnataka Quarry and Crusher Coordination Committee president Raveendra Shetty, trade union leaders P R Muraleedharan, Jayan Cherthala, M Rahmathulla spoke.

