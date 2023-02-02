Home Cities Kochi

Street vendor attacks Kerala High Court amicus curiae with machete, held

Vendor attacked Pradeep with a machete when accused was evicted for operating without licence; case registered

Published: 02nd February 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

KOCHI: It was a lucky escape for a Kerala High Court-appointed amicus curiae after he was attacked by a street vendor with a machete. The incident took place on Stadium Link Road where K P Pradeep, along with members of the enforcement squad appointed by the Ernakulam district collector and Kochi corporation health officials, was evicting a tender coconut vendor who was operating without a licence on Tuesday evening.

Palarivattom police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Pradeep and arrested the accused. The team reached the location where several vendors operate around 6 pm. “Eloor-resident Ramu had been issued an eviction notice by the corporation’s junior health inspector. The 48-year-old, however, refused to budge. And when officials tried to confiscate his coconut, he started shouting at them,” a police officer said.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, Pradeep took out his mobile phone to contact the police. “This infuriated the accused further and he pulled out a machete used for cutting the coconut and waved it at Pradeep, who stepped back to evade the attack,” the officer said.

Police registered a case for an attempt to commit culpable homicide under section 308 and assaulting and deterring public servants from discharging their duty under section 353 of the IPC. Pradeep was appointed amicus curiae in 2019 when a writ petition pertaining to the issue of street vendors came up before the HC.

Pradeep had filed a report with the court in 2020 on how the lockdown had impacted street vendors and how they were not part of government welfare schemes. He had recommended that they be paid a relief of Rs 1,000 every month during the period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court amicus curiae attack
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp