Two Karnataka natives held for stealing puppy from pet shop in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Wednesday arrested two Karnataka natives for allegedly stealing a puppy from a pet shop in Nettoor, Kochi, on January 28. The two have been identified as Nikhil, 23, hailing from Kaveri, and Shreya, 23, from Shivamogga.

They are students of an engineering college at Karkala in Udupi. The duo had arrived at a pet shop named Pet Hive on the pretence of selling their cat.

When the shop owner popped in to check on a pet, they stole a puppy worth Rs 15,000. They hid the puppy inside the helmet and fled the place on the bike.

The shop owner realised the theft when an Alappuzha native came to buy puppies. When the puppy could not be found, the owner assumed it had escaped from the cage. However, checking the CCTV footage, he realised the theft and informed the police.

Based on a complaint, Maradu police registered a case. During the investigation, it was also learnt that the duo had stolen dog feed from another pet shop in Vytilla. Officials traced the motorcycle’s registration number to a residence in Karkala and took the two into custody. They were later brought to Kochi. The stolen puppy was also retrieved.

The two had committed the thefts when they came to Kochi for vacation. Police are also looking to slap another case against the two for stealing pet food.

KOCHI: Police on Wednesday arrested two Karnataka natives for allegedly stealing a puppy from a pet shop in Nettoor, Kochi, on January 28. The two have been identified as Nikhil, 23, hailing from Kaveri, and Shreya, 23, from Shivamogga. They are students of an engineering college at Karkala in Udupi. The duo had arrived at a pet shop named Pet Hive on the pretence of selling their cat. When the shop owner popped in to check on a pet, they stole a puppy worth Rs 15,000. They hid the puppy inside the helmet and fled the place on the bike. The shop owner realised the theft when an Alappuzha native came to buy puppies. When the puppy could not be found, the owner assumed it had escaped from the cage. However, checking the CCTV footage, he realised the theft and informed the police. Based on a complaint, Maradu police registered a case. During the investigation, it was also learnt that the duo had stolen dog feed from another pet shop in Vytilla. Officials traced the motorcycle’s registration number to a residence in Karkala and took the two into custody. They were later brought to Kochi. The stolen puppy was also retrieved. The two had committed the thefts when they came to Kochi for vacation. Police are also looking to slap another case against the two for stealing pet food.