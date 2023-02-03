Citroen 's electric variant eC3: Smooth & sauve  e-machine

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The all-new electric hatchback, eC3, from the French automobile brand Citroen has much to boast of. Just six months back, the 100-year-old manufacturer had launched the petrol sibling of the model. Citroen eC3 will be launched this month, giving tight competition to Tata Tiago.ev. Though the price is not announced yet, it will be somewhere at the bottom of the pyramid when it comes to electric cars in India. I got the opportunity to test drive the car in Chennai last week. The cute, little vehicle attracted me in more ways than one.

Exterior

First, it looks similar to the petrol C3 — a hatchback with the height of an SUV. The unique Citroën design that we saw first in C5 Aircross (the pricey SUV) is carried over to this small model too. The most notable difference from its petrol sibling is the positioning of the charging slot. It is on the fender. And alas, the lid of the petrol filling slot remains in the electric car!

This may be corrected later, but as of now, it is justified as the ‘economics’ of platform sharing between petrol and EVs. The battery is placed beneath and without eating into the boot space, which is 315 litres.

Interior

Inside the cabin too, eC3 resembles C3 with its modern design elements. In the absence of a gear lever, the EV gets a small toggle switch to select drive directions. There is a 10.2-inch touchscreen. The support provided by the MyCitroën app with 35 smart features is on the next level. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity is also an attraction. But the screen doesn’t have anything specific to electric cars.

The small black and white instrument panel in front of the driver has information about the range and charge level of the battery. The seats are comfortable and the cabin is spacious. The high seating, theatre-style rear seats, tall cabin, tropicalised AC and panoramic outside view are impressive.

Battery

Coming to the battery and motor, eC3 has a lot of advantages over its rivals. Its 29.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and the 320 km range are plus points. The motor produces a power of 42kW (57hp) and a torque of 143 Nm. It takes 10 hours and 30 minutes to completely charge the machine while using a 15 amp plug point. But under DC Fast Charging, it takes only 57 minutes to charge up to 80%. Citroën has a strategic EV charging partnership with JIO BP. The charging facilities in showrooms are available from this month onwards.

Warranty

The battery comes with a warranty of 7 years/140,000 km. The electric has 5 years/100,000 km and the vehicle, has 3 years/125,000 km warranties. Extended warranty options will be available at the launch. The battery thermal management is naturally cooled and safety is ensured with an under-chassis protective cover that is nail penetration compliant.

Customisation

eC3 comes in three packs with 47 customisation options — two interior themes, four monotone external colours, nine exclusive dual-tone options and 70 accessories.

Verdict

Citroen cars are known for their travel comfort. The suspension is tuned for all road conditions and the car has a ground clearance of 170 mm. Though the suspension system has been tweaked to balance the weight of the battery pack, eC3 offers good driving comfort with a super silent cabin. The high seating position, compact steering wheel and easy manoeuvrability made my driving comfortable.

Though the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor doesn’t show a sudden surge of power, it smoothly garners the oomph and offers decent performance. 0 to 60kmph acceleration is possible in 6.8 seconds and the top speed is limited to 107 kmph. The fully automatic drive with eco/standard drive modes is apt for any city dweller. Regenerative braking supports longer distances too. If priced right, eC3 can disrupt the existing EV market.

New releases

A facelift to ACTIVA

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled a smarter and more advanced Activa model. Honda Smart Key is introduced to the two-wheeler and the scooter is equipped with a unique double-lid fuel opening system for accessing the storage space. At the heart of the new Activa is the latest version of 110cc PGM-FI, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power.

The front design with edgy cuts and attractive headlamp uplifts the style statement. Eye-catchy silver grab rails, new alloy wheels and a rear tail lamp with side winkers accentuate the overall design. It comes in three variants and the price starts at I74,536 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Luxury electric by Lexus soon

The luxury brand Lexus is all set to launch its crossover SUV RX by March in India. Teasing the audience, the German carmaker unveiled the RX SUV that comes in two trims RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance. The SUV RX 500h F SPORT Performance will be released in March. It’s a hybrid EV with impressive technology and performance and will show the world how Lexus does electric.

The high-performing version comes with a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It goes from 0 to 60 in 5.9 seconds and it can churn out 366hp and 460Nm of torque. The price hasn’t been revealed yet.

Hyundai’s two new models

Hyundai has launched facelift versions of the Aura compact sedan and Grand i10 Nios hatchback. Both cars are offered in three-engine options 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol with five-speed manual transmission; 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol Smart Auto AMT; 1.2-litre Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with five-speed manual transmission. Grand i10 Nios prices starts from I5.68 lakh whereas the new Aura comes with an introductory price of I6.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

These cars offer over 30 safety features including four airbags as standard fitment and six airbags as an option. The engine options are compliant with the latest emission norms and E20 (ethanol-blended) fuel ready.

New electric scooter from HOP

HOP Electric has launched the high-speed variant of its best-selling electric scooter, HOP LEO. The scooter costs below I1 lakh. HOP LEO boasts an impressive true range of 120 km. Powered by e-flow technology with a voltage architecture of 72 V, the motor power is 2,200W and the max torque at the wheel is 90Nm.

The motor type is a BLDC hub motor, and the controller is a Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, ensuring that the scooter is easy to handle and offers a smooth ride. The battery type is an advanced lithium-ion, with an installed capacity of 2.1 kWh delivering up to 120 km per charge. It comes with an 850W smart charger, and the charging time (0-80%) is 2.5 hours.

Retro yet classic

WardWizard, manufacturer of the electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’, announced the commencement of online bookings for its new high-speed electric scooter MIHOS. The retro-styled electric classic scooter is designed keeping in mind the comfort and easy-to-ride ergonomics. MIHOS can do a 0-40 kmph in less than 7 sec and comes with an instantaneous torque of 95 Nm on offer. The battery has a net energy content of 2.5 kWh.

They host a 1,500W motor, a torque of 95 Nm and a top speed of 70 kmph. One charging cycle completes in 4 hours and offers a 100km range per charge. Starting price is Rs 1,49,000 (ex-showroom, Pan India for first 5000 customers).

DIMENSIONS

Length: 3981mm

Width: 1,733mm

Height: 1,586mm

Wheelbase: 2,540mm

Ground clearance: 170mm

Boot space: 315 litres

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

