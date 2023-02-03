Pandupara Forest Road in Kochi: ‘Vanvas’ woods & virgin waterfalls

Bhadra Ajith By

KOCHI: An emerging ‘destress destination’, the Pandupara Forest Road is about 10km from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district. This road, which connects Malayattoor to Athirapally, is flanked by dense woods and plantations that make a trip through the stretch a soul-soothing one.

The name ‘Pandupara’ is believed to have originated from the tale that the Pandavas stayed here during vanavas. “The place Kannimangalam, 2km away from Pandupara, got its name from ‘Kanneer Mangalam’ – it is believed to be a spot where Droupati shed tears,” says a resident of the area, Vijayan M P.

Besides soaking in the reinvigorating greenery, travellers may also get to spot wild animals such as elephants, monkeys, boars, and even tigers. This stretch is a perfect picnic destination for people who love exploring the unknown and are not averse to adventure.

Here are some nearby attractions:

Bharanikkuzhi waterfalls

Located about 8km from Pandupara, the place gets its name from ‘bharani’ (ceramic jar) and ‘kuzhi’ (pit). Local residents say the area has some craters that resemble “huge bharanis”. Bharanikkuzhi is a nirvana spot for any nature lover. The gurgling gushes amid thick greenery is a sight to behold. I am told elephant herds visit the area to drink water, mostly after nightfall.

Illithode eco point

About 12km from Pandupara, Illithode is flanked by rising mountains on one side and the magnificent Periyar on the other. Illithode is a hidden green gem that has gained popularity in recent times. I reach the riverbank after a refreshing 20-minute walk through a mahagony and teak plantation. “People come here to spend a memorable time with family or friends,” says an eco-point employee, Mani K C. “Film shootings, too, take place quite often here.”

Another employee, who requests anonymity, says elephants have been visiting the area in search of food. “They come stealthily late at night and even wander the streets,” he adds. “There was a tiger attack, too, recently; a local resident’s dog was killed.”

Kalluvaathil waterfalls

Kalluvaathil – about 10km from Pandupara – gets its name from the cascade flowing between two monolithic rocks – ‘kallu’ (rock) plus ‘vaathil’ (door). The highlight here is a natural pool downstream of this little waterfall. Largely unexplored until a few years ago, Kalluvaathil now sees a growing number of nature lovers and adventurists.

Manappattuchira

About 8k from Pandupara is a popular spot in Malayattoor. The ‘chira’ or bund here was constructed for agriculture purposes and swells with water from the Idamalayar Dam. The area has now been developed into a tourism destination, with a mini-park and garden. Boat services, too, have been introduced.





