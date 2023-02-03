Home Cities Kochi

Private bus driver gets two-year jail term for death of 14-yr-old girl in Kochi

Published: 03rd February 2023 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-VIII on Monday sentenced a private bus driver to two years imprisonment in connection with an accident in which a 14-year-old girl died in the city.

Magistrate Eldose Mathew has sentenced the driver under Section 304 A (whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of IPC to two years imprisonment.

The court also awarded two months imprisonment under 279 (rash driving) to the driver, Majesh, 36, of Punnakuzhiyil House, Idukki.

It was on April 12, that the bus driven by Majesh hit the motorcycle rode by Vimalkumar, a native of North Paravoor at Vyttila junction. Anugraha, the daughter of Vimalkumar, was the pillion driver. The accident occurred at 5.45 pm.

The front door of the bus, which was open, hit the handle of the two-wheeler when the bus moved following the green signal at the junction. Due to the impact of the collision, the two fell and the bus ran over Anugraha. According to the police, Majesh was driving harshly and the accident occurred owing to carelessness on his part. Sajan Xavier, the then Inspector of Traffic Police Station, Edappally, filed the charge sheet before the court.

