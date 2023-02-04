Home Cities Kochi

Advocate Saiby Jose approaches Kerala High Court seeking to quash FIR against him

Despite a malicious campaign, the petitioner was elected as  the president of the Association, with a thumping majority,it added.

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court Advocates Association President Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who is accused of collecting huge amounts of money from clients on the pretext of bribing judges, on  Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him.

According to the petitioner, the allegations against him did not have any basis either in law or in fact, and the crime was based on mere hearsay.

“During the Kerala High Court Advocates Association elections, a group of three or four lawyers in the high court concocted a false complaint to the Registrar General, who in turn asked the State Police Chief to investigate the matter. The  State Police Chief directed to conduct of a preliminary inquiry. The inquiry was conducted and no concrete evidence was brought out to implicate the petitioner for any offences,” states the petition.

It goes on to add, “Despite the same, due to the unwarranted involvement of the media and a group of three or four lawyers who have personal enmity against the petitioner, a crime was registered alleging offences under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and under section 7 of the Prevention of  Corruption Act. Those persons intend to picturise the petitioner as a man of a shady and corrupt person.”

Despite a malicious campaign, the petitioner was elected as the president of the Association, with a thumping majority, it added.

According to the petitioner, the FIR did not contain any ingredients to attract the sections and no evidence is prima facie made against the petitioner for investigating the matter. The petitioner also sought an interim stay on the proceedings.

