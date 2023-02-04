Home Cities Kochi

Couple’s death in moving car: MVD submits probe report to Kerala High Court

The department filed the preliminary report following the directive of the high court to the Kannur regional transport officer to provide a detailed report regarding the incident.

Published: 04th February 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The motor vehicle department on Friday submitted before the Kerala High Court that only a detailed probe based on the forensic report could find the reason behind the incident in which a couple was charred to death inside a moving car in Kannur.

The department said prima facie, a short circuit seems to be the reason for the mishap. The forensic report is yet to be filed.

The department filed the preliminary report following the directive of the high court to the Kannur regional transport officer to provide a detailed report regarding the incident. The court also noted that incidents of people fitting substandard extra items in base-model vehicles are increasing. This may lead to a short circuit. Hence, it asked the MVD to look into this aspect as well.

